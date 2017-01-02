Hougang United unveil Philippe Aw, new signings for 2017 S.League

Ex-Home United boss Philippe Aw was unveiled as Hougang United head coach for 2017.

Hougang United have wasted no time in putting their plans for 2017 in place by announcing ex-Home United boss Philippe Aw as head coach, and securing the services of five new players, including two Singapore internationals.

For next month's S.League season, Hougang have unveiled the arrivals of midfielders Zulfahmi Arifin and Fabian Kwok, and forward Fareez Farhan, from Home United, Tampines and Garena Young Lions respectively.

The Cheetahs had earlier sealed the return of playmaker Azhar Sairudin, who goes back to the club where he first made a name for himself following a two-year spell at Home United, while Japanese centre-back Atsushi Shirota joins after playing a starring role for champions Albirex Niigata (S) last term.

Hougang, and the other Singaporean teams, are determined to end the dominance of Albirex, who clinched an unprecedented quadruple last season.

After winning every piece of silverware on offer last season, it was initially expected that Albirex would be sending out a vastly different side this year, especially after chairman Daisuke Korenaga hinted that only a handful of players would be retained.

But already, six names who played integral roles for the White Swans last year have signed on, including veteran goalkeeper Yosuke Nozawa, playmaker Kento Nagasaki, all-action left-back Naofumi Tanaka and dynamic midfielder Shuto Inaba.

They have lost star striker Atsushi Kawata, who did enough over the past 24 months to earn a move back to the J.League, while the likes of Masaya Jitozono, Kento Fujihara and Tatsuro Inui have moved to greener pastures at Sabah, Nagaworld FC and Thai Honda Ladkrabang respectively.

Albirex also had to deal with the departure of coach Naoki Naruo. But his replacement, Kazuaki Yoshinaga, arrives at the Jurong East Stadium with a wealth of experience, having began his coaching career in 1990, including spells with Shimizu S-Pulse and Avispa Fukuoka.

While Yoshinaga still has several voids to fill in his team, the arrivals of defender Seiya Kato, midfielder Yuki Yamanouchi and forward Yasutaka Yanagi could all be a huge factor in Albirex being title favourites once more.

Meanwhile, Tampines Rovers, last season's runners-up, have also been busy, with coach Akbar Nawas looking to assemble a squad in his identity in his first full season at the helm, having taken over from V. Sundramoorthy midway through 2016.

Singapore international Madhu Mohana has arrived to further strengthen a backline that has the second-best defensive record last year while former Balestier Khalsa duo Fazli Ayob and Jamil Ali will add depth in the middle of the park.

Nonetheless, the Stags' biggest coup could just come in the form of Lions star Khairul Amri, who is believed to be returning to the club he last represented in 2013.

Tampines have lost their three big-name imports from last season in Billy Mehmet, Jordan Webb and ex-Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant.

Elsewhere, Home United have also been busy with wonderkid Adam Swandi, and former Hougang striker Stipe Plazibat among the new arrivals at Bishan Stadium for 2017.

After finishing second from bottom last year, Balestier Khalsa will be desperately looking to bounce back. But, thus far, they have only confirmed that a number of current players that will be staying on.

Under the tutelage of Marko Kraljevic, the likes of Hanafi Salleh, Sheikh Abdul Hadi and Ahmad Syahir have all shown glimpses of their quality and have been rewarded with contract extensions, along with inspirational captain and goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam.

However, two players who did shine for the Tigers over the past two years will be strutting their stuff at a new home this year. The club confirmed that both forward Fadhil Noh, and the versatile Ho Wai Loon, have been snapped up by Warriors FC.

2017 will be the 22nd year of the S.League. Warriors FC were the last Singaporean side to win the domestic title, in 2014, with Brunei DPMM and Albirex Niigata (S) having clinched the two most recent editions.