Sarawak search for new blood after Teah Dennis ruled out for MSL season

Sarawak have yet to finalise their squad for the 2017 MSL season.

Sarawak are on the hunt for another two imports to beef up their squad ahead of the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL) after news their influential defender Teah Dennis will be leaving after a failing a medical test.

The Liberian has been diagnosed with Hepatitis B, which leaves him no choice but to return home to seek treatment.

Sarawak say they are deeply saddened by the setback, describing it as "bitter news."

"He is a calibre player, disciplined, and was a standout performer in his six months with the team. But we can't avoid this farewell because of his condition," Sarawak team manager Datuk Posa Majais told Berita Harian.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

After Malaysia and Singapore both crashed out of the AFF Cup, ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts grade their performances.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey chats with former Malaysia internationals about the team's love-hate relationship with their fans.

"We wish him all the best in his recovery, and hope he can continue as a professional footballer."

Dennis, who arrived from Al-Ahli in June, played a pivotal role at the back for Sarawak after Ronny Harun and Hairol Mokhtar were red carded in a league game against Kedah in July.

His composed presence in the heart of defence allowed the East Malaysian side to maintain their MSL status for 2017 after an eighth-placed finish.

But Sarawak will need to move in for reinforcements by Jan. 6, which is the final day to register players.

To date, they have signed South Korean forward Lee Jong-ho and Philippines hotshot Mark Hartmann.

The new boys of the Crocs. #SarawakFA #sarawakfootball #sarawakcrocs #bujangsenang #ngapsayot #sarawak #LigaSuper Photo by Ronny Harun A photo posted by SarawakCrocs™ (@sarawakcrocs) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:08am PST

The Crocs have also trialled American striker Andy Lorei, who impressed at Swedish side Boden BK, as well as another South Korean in Kim Seong-hyeon.

Sarawak geared up for their 2017 MSL campaign with an Australia tour in Perth.

They drew 1-1 with Floreat Anthena before losing 3-2 to semi-pro outfit Bayswater City Soccer Club.

David Usop's men ended their tour with a 2-0 loss to Perth SC on Dec. 22.

Sarawak are expected to announce their full lineup on Jan. 8, along with their latest kit and logo which has tribal resemblance.