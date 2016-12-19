Sarawak search for new blood after Teah Dennis ruled out for MSL season

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Sarawak

MSL: Sarawak go in search of import duo

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
After winning a league and cup double in Italy with Juventus earlier this year, Carlos Tevez has just achieved the same feat at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

CSL more than just Tevez and big moves

Football Asia Michael Church
Read
Indonesia

Five wishes for Indonesia in 2017

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor president, team manager resign

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Five wishes for Chinese football in 2017

China Michael Church
Read
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ deserves praise - JDT's Aussie import

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Kelantan

Kelantan to decide on MSL fate next week

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor target is 'avoiding MSL relegation'

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Vietnam striker Le Cong Vinh, right, broke the deadlock against Singapore in the first minute of extra time.

Five wishes for Vietnam football in 2017

Vietnam Steve Darby
Read

S.League: Adam Swandi joins Home United

S.League ESPN Staff
Read
Philippines captain Phil Younghusband

Five wishes for Philippines in 2017

Philippines Ryan Fenix
Read
Home United striker Ken Ilso

Ken Ilso dumps S.League for Kedah in MSL

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Penang midfielder Faiz Subri

Malaysia's Faiz 'deserves to win Puskas'

Puskas Award Jason Dasey
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor turn to P. Maniam as MSL coach

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Malaysia

Five 2017 wishes for Malaysia football

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read

JDT sign new Argentine duo for MSL hunt

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy

Five 2017 wishes for Singapore football

Singapore Gabriel Tan
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim

Captain Safiq Rahim eyes ACL with JDT

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Tan credits Kedah players for award

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
By ESPN Staff
Sarawak search for new blood after Teah Dennis ruled out for MSL season

Sarawak
Sarawak have yet to finalise their squad for the 2017 MSL season.

Sarawak are on the hunt for another two imports to beef up their squad ahead of the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL) after news their influential defender Teah Dennis will be leaving after a failing a medical test.

The Liberian has been diagnosed with Hepatitis B, which leaves him no choice but to return home to seek treatment.

Sarawak say they are deeply saddened by the setback, describing it as "bitter news."

"He is a calibre player, disciplined, and was a standout performer in his six months with the team. But we can't avoid this farewell because of his condition," Sarawak team manager Datuk Posa Majais told Berita Harian.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.
After Malaysia and Singapore both crashed out of the AFF Cup, ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts grade their performances.
ESPN FC's Jason Dasey chats with former Malaysia internationals about the team's love-hate relationship with their fans.

"We wish him all the best in his recovery, and hope he can continue as a professional footballer."

Dennis, who arrived from Al-Ahli in June, played a pivotal role at the back for Sarawak after Ronny Harun and Hairol Mokhtar were red carded in a league game against Kedah in July.

His composed presence in the heart of defence allowed the East Malaysian side to maintain their MSL status for 2017 after an eighth-placed finish.

But Sarawak will need to move in for reinforcements by Jan. 6, which is the final day to register players.

To date, they have signed South Korean forward Lee Jong-ho and Philippines hotshot Mark Hartmann.

The Crocs have also trialled American striker Andy Lorei, who impressed at Swedish side Boden BK, as well as another South Korean in Kim Seong-hyeon.

Sarawak geared up for their 2017 MSL campaign with an Australia tour in Perth.

They drew 1-1 with Floreat Anthena before losing 3-2 to semi-pro outfit Bayswater City Soccer Club.

David Usop's men ended their tour with a 2-0 loss to Perth SC on Dec. 22.

Sarawak are expected to announce their full lineup on Jan. 8, along with their latest kit and logo which has tribal resemblance.

