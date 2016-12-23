Selangor president, team manager quit as Malaysian giants fall into disarray

Just two months after appearing in the 2016 Malaysia Cup final, Selangor have fallen deep into disarray.

Selangor's troubles ahead of the 2017 campaign continue to deepen after their disgruntled president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali quit as president only three weeks before the start of the season, citing a club shackled by "excessive politics, old-fashioned way of doing things and over dependency on subsidy mentality."

Team manager Amirudin Shari also exited his post, leaving the Red Giants missing their two most influential officials and decision makers.

Their departure comes in the aftermath of a raft of key players exiting the club, and the state government deciding to freeze funds to the team for the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL).

Azmin, who was elected president in 2014, decided to leave his role after growing disheartened with his counterparts, who have become the ire of Selangor fans.

"Until now, the executive committee members have yet to outline a strategic plan for Selangor football, including a professional setup. There is continuous internal politicking which has disappointed the fans," he said through a statement.

"So, Amirudin and I decided to discontinue with an organisation which is not capable, and committed to the wave of change for the betterment of the state's football."

But Azmin hinted that the team could still receive financial backing from the state government through a new plan to be announced soon.

Selangor's woes prove how quickly a successful side can fall apart in the wake of short-sighted management. The Red Giants finished second in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and won the 2015 Malaysia Cup final under Mehmet Durakovic. But after Zainal Abidin Hassan took over as coach before being sacked mid-season, they struggled to fifth, 30 points behind champions Johor Darul Ta'zim.

They scraped into the final of the 2016 Malaysia Cup under caretaker boss K. Gunalan, but have spiralled downwards after their officials refused to accept any change. They decided to play hardball with the state government by solely relying on them for cash. Their 2017 target has been set at simply avoiding relegation.

No other attempts have been made to source for the RM 15 million required to compete in the new season.

The dire situation resulted in the swift exit of top players, while the team also lost their Shah Alam Stadium ground.

Selangor, who are penciled to open the 2017 MSL campaign against Penang, will play at the Selayang Stadium instead.

Players have also complained of not getting paid for two months, and are mounting a case through the Professional Footballers Association Malaysia.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.