Selangor president, team manager quit as Malaysian giants fall into disarray

Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Selangor fans

Selangor president, team manager quit

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Five wishes for Chinese football in 2017

China Michael Church
Read
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ deserves praise - JDT's Aussie import

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Indonesia

Five wishes for Indonesia in 2017

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Kelantan

Kelantan to decide on MSL fate next week

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor target is 'avoiding MSL relegation'

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Vietnam striker Le Cong Vinh, right, broke the deadlock against Singapore in the first minute of extra time.

Five wishes for Vietnam football in 2017

Vietnam Steve Darby
Read

S.League: Adam Swandi joins Home United

S.League ESPN Staff
Read
Philippines captain Phil Younghusband

Five wishes for Philippines in 2017

Philippines Ryan Fenix
Read
Home United striker Ken Ilso

Ken Ilso dumps S.League for Kedah in MSL

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Penang midfielder Faiz Subri

Malaysia's Faiz 'deserves to win Puskas'

Puskas Award Jason Dasey
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor turn to P. Maniam as MSL coach

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Malaysia

Five 2017 wishes for Malaysia football

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read

JDT sign new Argentine duo for MSL hunt

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy

Five 2017 wishes for Singapore football

Singapore Gabriel Tan
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim

Captain Safiq Rahim eyes ACL with JDT

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Tan credits Kedah players for award

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Selangor striker Hazwan Bakri celebrates scoring in 2016 Malaysia Cup vs. PKNS

JDT's Hazwan nets top Malaysian awards

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Selangor president, team manager quit as Malaysian giants fall into disarray

Kedah, Selangor before 2016 Malaysia Cup final
Just two months after appearing in the 2016 Malaysia Cup final, Selangor have fallen deep into disarray.

Selangor's troubles ahead of the 2017 campaign continue to deepen after their disgruntled president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali quit as president only three weeks before the start of the season, citing a club shackled by "excessive politics, old-fashioned way of doing things and over dependency on subsidy mentality."

Team manager Amirudin Shari also exited his post, leaving the Red Giants missing their two most influential officials and decision makers.

Their departure comes in the aftermath of a raft of key players exiting the club, and the state government deciding to freeze funds to the team for the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL).

Azmin, who was elected president in 2014, decided to leave his role after growing disheartened with his counterparts, who have become the ire of Selangor fans.

"Until now, the executive committee members have yet to outline a strategic plan for Selangor football, including a professional setup. There is continuous internal politicking which has disappointed the fans," he said through a statement.

"So, Amirudin and I decided to discontinue with an organisation which is not capable, and committed to the wave of change for the betterment of the state's football."

But Azmin hinted that the team could still receive financial backing from the state government through a new plan to be announced soon.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey gives an inside look at the 2015 Malaysia Cup final as Selangor were crowned champions for the 33rd time.
Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Faiz Subri's chances to win the FIFA goal of the year.

Selangor's woes prove how quickly a successful side can fall apart in the wake of short-sighted management. The Red Giants finished second in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and won the 2015 Malaysia Cup final under Mehmet Durakovic. But after Zainal Abidin Hassan took over as coach before being sacked mid-season, they struggled to fifth, 30 points behind champions Johor Darul Ta'zim.

They scraped into the final of the 2016 Malaysia Cup under caretaker boss K. Gunalan, but have spiralled downwards after their officials refused to accept any change. They decided to play hardball with the state government by solely relying on them for cash. Their 2017 target has been set at simply avoiding relegation.

No other attempts have been made to source for the RM 15 million required to compete in the new season.

The dire situation resulted in the swift exit of top players, while the team also lost their Shah Alam Stadium ground.

Selangor, who are penciled to open the 2017 MSL campaign against Penang, will play at the Selayang Stadium instead.

Players have also complained of not getting paid for two months, and are mounting a case through the Professional Footballers Association Malaysia.

 

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

 

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.