Kelantan to decide on 2017 Malaysia Super League fate next week

Kelantan 2016 team for FA Cup tie in February
Kelantan will wait until next Friday before deciding on their participation in the 2017 Malaysia Super League.

Kelantan will confirm their Malaysia Super League (MSL) participation on Jan. 6 after the club's executive committee members decided on one final push to garner financial sponsorship for the 2017 campaign.

The club officials met for an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, and are still banking on the state government for funds.

It is a possibility which could happen, pending a meeting with the state officials on Sunday.

"We will make a decision after the meeting. We need to know the outcome of the (EGM), and the club's officials will have to outline a detailed plan for the new season to us," Youth and Sports committee chairman Datuk Abdul Fattah Mahmood told Berita Harian.

The officials are understood to have decided to pull out the 2017 MSL during the Thursday meeting, but decided to stretch the doom date into the New Year for a possible shot of last-minute cash injection.

The 2012 Malaysia Cup champions are in such dire straits they have appealed to prospective sponsors to come forward and lend a helping hand before Jan. 6, which is also the final registration date for players.

RedONE and OAR Teguh, who partially sponsored the team in 2016, have pledged to continue that deal for the new campaign.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

Kelantan were left in the lurch for the new season after their owner Datuk Seri Hasmizah Othman decided to stop her two-year sponsorship deal for the team, which began in January 2016.

The multi-millionaire tycoon had set up to 50 clauses as part of her sponsorship, including painting the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium pink.

The east coast side have also yet to settle salaries of their players in 2016.

Former defender Jon McKain has taken his case to FIFA after not being paid since August.

Selangor are another MSL team to have failed to give players their wages on time.

The Red Giants are understood to have not paid their players since November, including a two-month bonus.

The case has now been brought forward to the Professional Footballers Association Malaysia, who are waiting on more paperwork before deciding on their next move.

The 2017 MSL season is due to begin on Jan. 20. 

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

