Thailand need strong World Cup finish while Chanathip looks towards Japan

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Thailand's future after winning their record fifth AFF Cup.

Thai football ended 2016 on a high, with the national team winning the AFF Suzuki Cup as well as holding Asian champions Australia to a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifying match.

The domestic game saw an end to three years of dominance by Buriram United, as Muang Thong United clinched the Thai League title, while Buriram lagged far behind in fourth place.

There are reasons for optimism, but still many urgent challenges to tackle. Here are five wishes for Thai football in 2017:

1. A strong finish to the World Cup qualifying campaign

Things were looking very good for Thailand's national team in the middle of 2016. They had booked their place in the final stage of World Cup qualifying after an impressive 2-2 draw with Iraq, and had beaten Jordan 2-0 in the final of the King's Cup -- a four-team invitational tournament.

But the start of their Group B campaign on the road to Russia 2018 was a traumatic experience. Defeats to Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UAE and Iraq saw the War Elephants bottom of their group, and out of contention after just four games.

However, an inspired performance in Bangkok in November helped the Thais earn their first point as they drew with Asian champions Australia. This was quickly followed by a convincing defence of their AFF Suzuki Cup title.

Now, Thailand must try and be more competitive in the final five Group B games to truly demonstrate that they are not simply flat-track ASEAN bullies, but a force to be reckoned with in the wider region.

Thailand now need to prove that they consistently compete with Asia's best.

2. Pitch perfection

Too often, Thai football is adversely affected by sub-standard playing surfaces. With matches taking place all through the rainy season, managing pitch quality is a significant challenge. But too many clubs are failing to maintain an acceptable standard for professional football.

It is positive to see a lot of money being invested in better stadiums and training facilities. But the product on the field is the most important feature of the game, and it seems to be neglected.

There is also a consistent reluctance to postpone or abandon matches, even when deep puddles turn the game into a farce and put player safety at risk. More recognition has to be given to the importance of playing on a surface that allows good football to be played.

An improved spectacle and spectator experience will follow when clubs ensure they have a pitch that is perfect to play on.

3. More ASEAN talent in Thailand

The Thai Leagues have more than their fair share of South Americans, Europeans and Africans. Closer to home, there are plenty of Japanese and Koreans plying their trade in Thailand

However, Thai clubs have seemed reluctant to use any of their dedicated places for foreigners to accommodate players on their own doorstep. Last year, Army United's Singaporean goalkeeper Hassan Sunny was the only high profile player from another ASEAN country in the Premier League.

The Thai League has now created an additional squad place for ASEAN footballers, though this will not apply to the Premier League until 2018. But the AFF Suzuki Cup demonstrated that there is talent in neighbouring countries that shouldn't be ignored.

Myanmar's Aung Thu and Cambodia's Chan Vathanaka were two of the young attacking talents to make their mark, while Philippines' more established star Phil Younghusband is another player who could surely thrive in Thailand.

Recruiting the best talent from the region would strengthen Thailand's position as ASEAN's number one football nation, while creating more interest and commercial opportunities in other countries.

The time is right to start recruiting the best of ASEAN, and there is no need to wait until 2018.

4. Stricter regulations on club finances and ownership

Development in the Thai game has been fast and furious over the past decade. Unfortunately, it has not always been built on firm foundations. Clubs come and go, change hands and acquire sudden wealth, with scant regard for paying customers.

There has been much recent talk of Udon Thani FC taking over the licence of either BEC Tero Sasana or Pattaya United in order to grab a spot in the Premier League. Tero have been one of the most influential clubs in the professional era in Thailand, but their recent history has been one of instability, due to the lack of a permanent home.

It cannot be a healthy thing for the Thai game if a club can simply purchase another and move to the other end of the country, while jumping through the divisions at the same time. Measures must be put in place to prevent this happening.

Pattaya have also had ownership issues and plans for a purpose-built stadium were recently abandoned. Rumours emerged that Nakhon Ratchasima were struggling financially last year and failing to pay players on time, while the future of Super Power Samut Prakan has been uncertain due to confusion over licensing and a proposed move to Samut Sakhon -- which would be a fourth home in three years.

Clubs survive and thrive when they build a solid fan base in a stable location on a sustainable business model. At the moment, too few clubs can claim to be doing this, putting their futures in danger.

Chanathip will have a big opportunity to impress in the J-League in 2017, and pave the way for other Thai players.

5. Chanathip becomes big in Japan

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin hopes to show that Thai players have what it takes to make it on a bigger stage when he joins Consadole Sapporo on loan in the middle of 2017.

"Messi Jay" has been the national team's biggest star for a couple of years and this seems the right time for the 23-year-old to test himself at a higher level. Consadole have just been promoted to the J League, so Chanathip will have the chance to play against some of Asia's top club sides on a regular basis.

It will not be easy for the Muang Thong United man, but he has the dedication and ability to give it a good shot. Striker Teerasil Dangda's recent disappointing experience with UD Almeria in Spain underlines the difficulty of moving to another culture and playing environment. But Chanathip's move to Japan should be less of a culture shock than Teerasil's European adventure.

It will be a huge boost for Thai football if Chanathip can show the world that Thailand's truly got talent.

Paul Murphy has lived in Thailand for nine years, contributing to ESPN FC since 2014. He is a former Daily Express (UK) sub-editor. @PaulMurphyBKK