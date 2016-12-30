Adam Swandi joins Home United as S.League giants build for 2017

Adam Swandi's arrival will bolster Home United for the 2017 S.League season.

With former striker Ken Ilso expected to sign with Malaysian club Kedah this week, Singapore's Home United have strengthened their squad for 2017 with the signing of talented playmaker Adam Swandi.

The 20-year-old midfielder joins the two-time S.League champions from Garena Young Lions. It means that Home United will have the fledgling trio of Swandi, plus brothers Irfan Fandi and Ikhsan Fandi, the sons of national icon Fandi Ahmad.

After finishing fourth in the 2016 S.League, Home United are looking to bring back their glory days as they search for their first league title in 14 years.

Also joining the Protectors this season are Singapore internationals Christopher van Huizen and Izzdin Shafiq, plus Croatian forward Stipe Plazibat, who scored 16 goals for Hougang United last season.

After Malaysia and Singapore both crashed out of the AFF Cup, ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts grade their performances.

And Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny is expected to agree to a contract with Home next month after the end of a two-year stint with Premier League of Thailand side, Army United.

"I am very grateful to Home for giving me the opportunity to play with such experienced players," Swandi told Today.

"I also feel absolutely excited for the new season as it is the first for me playing for a club in the S.League, other than the [Garena] Young Lions.

"I really hope to be able to perform at my best, and get goals and assists for the team. I am going to focus on my performance, and work as hard to reach my goal, which is to be a national team regular."

Swandi has earned four senior caps since making his Lions debut at the age of 17 in 2013. He is a versatile asset, who can play wide on either side, or up front, in addition to an attacking midfield role.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.