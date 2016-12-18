Previous
 By Nicolas Anil
Troubled Selangor hire former player P. Maniam as head coach for 2017 MSL

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Faiz Subri's chances to win the FIFA goal of the year.

Troubled Malaysia Super League (MSL) giants Selangor have hired former player P. Maniam to take charge of the side for the 2017 season, with their status still in the balance.

The Red Giants have yet to secure any funds for the new season, with the state government refusing to finance the club after internal politicking with its executive committee members.

Maniam's appointment comes as a surprise too, on the back of the cashless team's predicament.

"Maniam will be helped by two assistants K. Gunalan and Noor Zaidi Rohmat. He has experience with Selangor, having been interim coach when K.Devan and Irfan Bakti left in 2011 and 2013," read an FAS statement.

Gunalan had led Selangor to the Malaysia Cup final after taking over from Zainal Abidin Hassan in August, but the team fell to Kedah on penalties.

The buck is now passed on to Maniam, who featured for Selangor in the 1990's.

The former Air Asia FC coach has a Pro Diploma License from the Asian Football Confederation, which is regarded as the highest coaching certificate, equivalent to the UEFA Pro License.

Maniam will have to get down to business immediately if Selangor do compete in the 2017 MSL.

He will most likely use players from the President Cup if there are no funds available.

Almost half of the 2016 squad have left the team for greener pastures.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Nazmi Faiz were snapped up by Johor Darul Ta'zim, while Shahrom Kalam and Hafiz Kamal left for Perak.

Both strikers Mauro Olivi and Patrick "Ronaldinho" Wleh were also released, along with Ugo Ukah.

Andik Vermansyah is the only import remaining for the 2017 campaign, as his contract runs for another year.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

 

Comments

