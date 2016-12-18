Previous
 By Nicolas Anil
JDT sign two new Argentine imports for 2017 Malaysia Super League

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Faiz Subri's chances to win the FIFA goal of the year.

Defending Malaysia Super League (MSL) champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have snapped up two Argentines in Brian Ferreira and Gonzalo Cabrera to bolster their squad ahead of the 2017 campaign.

"Brian is currently playing in Independiente and also used to play for the Argentina U21 national team," said JDT coach Mario Gomez through the club's Southern Tigers Facebook page.

"He was inclined to sign for us because he was aware of the Argentina players Pablo Aimar and Luciano Figuera who played for the club."

Ferreira comes in as like for like replacement for 2016 MSL top hitman Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who will be departing the club soon.

The 22-year-old Ferreira -- who can also operate as a second striker -- featured for Argentina in the U17 World Cup.

The lanky player had scored a memorable goal from the halfway line against Japan in that 2011 tournament.

Cabrerra meanwhile will replace Hariss Harun, who will be loaned out to a Japanese or Portuguese club for the 2017 campaign.

"Cabrerra is a quality and experienced player that is important for the team," said Gomez.

The moneybags have also secured the services of PKNS FC striker Gabriel Guerra, who will be playing for JDT II.

"We will monitor his progress. If everything goes well he will have a good chance of representing our first team in the near future."

JDT have already dipped into the transfer window for the new season, signing Nazmi Faiz and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri from Selangor.

Besides that, they also roped in Syahrul Azwari from Sarawak and Safawi Rasid of T-Team.

But JDT are still on the hunt for another foreign signing which they will announce soon.

Gomez's side, who also won the Charity Shield and FA Cup titles in 2016, are looking to start the year with a successful Asian Champions League qualifying campaign.

They face Thailand's Bangkok United in the preliminary round on Jan. 31.

If they pass the test, the fourth placed team from the J.League One awaits in the playoff round.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

