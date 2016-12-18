JDT's Safiq Rahim focused on making AFC Champions League cut

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Faiz Subri's chances to win the FIFA goal of the year.

Safiq Rahim is focused on helping Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) make the AFC Champions League for the first time after taking home the best midfielder award at the 2016 Malaysia national football awards on Friday.

The Southern Tigers have floundered in the preliminary rounds in the last two seasons. In 2014, they lost 3-0 to Bangkok Glass in a first round qualification tie, before crashing out on penalties to Muang Thong United in 2015.

Bangkok United are the latest Thai opponents who will try and halt their ambition on Jan. 31, but Safiq reckons the desire within the team are stronger to make the tournament proper, among Asia's elite.

"I think it is every Malaysian footballers dream to play in the ACL, including mine of course," said Safiq after picking up his gong on Friday.

"It is not impossible to play there, and the players are prepared to give everything to play among the best teams in Asia."

Should the reigning Malaysia Super League champions win against the Thai runners up, they will need to win away from home against the fourth-placed team from the J.League.

Safiq will once again be primed as one of the pivotal figures to take JDT there, following a stellar 2016 which he played a major part in their Charity Shield, FA Cup and league success.

The playmaker -- Malaysia's most valuable player in 2015 -- also did not discount the possibility of returning to the national team fold in 2017.

"There is a possibility that could happen, but for now the focus is on JDT. We are working hard to prepare for the new season and want to hit the ground running as soon as possible."

Safiq, along with his JDT teammates S.Kunanlan, Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak and Amirulhadi Zainal had quit the national team in June to give more opportunities to younger players.

