Kedah's Cheng Hoe comes full circle with Malaysia best coach award

Previous
Hamilton Academical
Celtic
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rangers
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Cheng Hoe credits Kedah players for award

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Selangor striker Hazwan Bakri celebrates scoring in 2016 Malaysia Cup vs. PKNS

JDT's Hazwan nets top Malaysian awards

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang

Southeast Asia's top five moments

Southeast Asia Kelvin Leong
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim lifts 2016 Malaysia FA Cup

JDT draw Felda in 2017 Malaysia FA Cup

Malaysia FA Cup Nicolas Anil
Read

Singapore, Malaysia fall in FIFA rankings

FIFA Rankings ESPN Staff
Read
Tampines Rovers

Tampines' Clark out for 2017 S.League

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read
Penang midfielder Faiz Subri

Faiz could be Malaysia's saving grace

Malaysia Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
JDT striker Safee Sali

Safee Sali joins Amri Yahyah in JDT exit

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor might pull out of 2017 MSL

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore midfielder Hafiz Sujad

Singapore's Hafiz in Thailand for trials

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
China coach Marcello Lippi

Lippi picks experimental squad for China Cup

China Michael Church
Read
Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang thrown into the air by his players after winning 2016 Kings Cup

Kiatisuk set for Thai FA contract showdown

Thailand ESPN Staff
Read
Kaz Patafta

Ex-Benfica junior Patafta now Asian GM

AFC Cup Jason Dasey
Read
Thailand midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin

Thailand's Chanathip moves to J.League

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Felda United winger Christie Jayaseelan

Christie up for Pahang's MSL challenge

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Singapore can learn from JDT - Shahril

S.League ESPN Staff
Read
Kelantan 2016 team for FA Cup tie in February

McKain goes to FIFA to chase Kelantan pay

Malaysia Super League Jason Dasey
Read
Alfred Riedl, Indonesia coach

Indonesia boss wants to stay after AFF loss

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Coach Kiatisuk Senamuang celebrates Thailand 2016 AFF success

AFF Suzuki Cup final ratings

Thailand Player Ratings Nicolas Anil
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Kedah's Cheng Hoe comes full circle with Malaysia best coach award

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

Tan Cheng Hoe was all smiles throughout the 2016 Malaysia national football awards on Friday night, seeing his hard work pay off with a personal high as he was bestowed with the best coach award.

It was an honour fitting to the man who took Kedah to third place in the Malaysia Super League, a FA Cup semifinal run, and topped it off with the Malaysia Cup trophy at the expense of holders Selangor, at their own den in October.

"I am only smiling this big after the Malaysia Cup win," said Tan, pointing to his smile as he entered the room for the winners of the night.

Picking up that accolade, was an achievement in the making for the home grown talent, who came through the ranks as a player.

He was part of the Canaries winning side who clinched their maiden Malaysia Cup title in 1990.

Fully in the knowledge of the footballing talent the rice bowl has, Tan passed the buck to a plethora of local talents, who all flourished and made a name for themselves in 2016.

Syafiq Ahmad, Amirul Hisyam, Syazwan Zainon and Rizal Ghazali were just some of the names nominated in various categories of the national awards.

Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe
Tan Cheng Hoe was named best coach at the 2016 Malaysia national football awards.

Rizal deservedly took home the best defender gong and it didn't come as a surprise to his coach.

"My players were outstanding this season, and it is because of them we had achieved so much this season. They were spirited and disciplined, and I can't wait to continue working with them next season," he said.

The 48-year-old has yet to put pen to paper though, as he waits for Kedah to table a contract.

"The contract is almost finalised, so there no issue. We want to continue aiming for bigger things, which can happen with the players we have." said Tan.

The former assistant national coach also paid special tribute to his former mentor K. Rajagobal, whom he worked with in the national side from 2009-2013.

"Raja was the one who groomed me, and thought me how to organise a team. He was a good teacher and I must thank him for that." he added.

Together, Tan and Raja delivered Malaysia the football SEA Games gold in 2009, before propelling them to a first AFF Suzuki Cup title, a year later.

Kedah have retained the majority of their squad for the 2017 campaign, but Tan will be out to secure more foreign injections before that.

Liridon Krasniqi and former striker Sandro are the two imports who have been signed so far.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.