Kedah's Cheng Hoe comes full circle with Malaysia best coach award

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

Tan Cheng Hoe was all smiles throughout the 2016 Malaysia national football awards on Friday night, seeing his hard work pay off with a personal high as he was bestowed with the best coach award.

It was an honour fitting to the man who took Kedah to third place in the Malaysia Super League, a FA Cup semifinal run, and topped it off with the Malaysia Cup trophy at the expense of holders Selangor, at their own den in October.

"I am only smiling this big after the Malaysia Cup win," said Tan, pointing to his smile as he entered the room for the winners of the night.

Picking up that accolade, was an achievement in the making for the home grown talent, who came through the ranks as a player.

He was part of the Canaries winning side who clinched their maiden Malaysia Cup title in 1990.

Fully in the knowledge of the footballing talent the rice bowl has, Tan passed the buck to a plethora of local talents, who all flourished and made a name for themselves in 2016.

Syafiq Ahmad, Amirul Hisyam, Syazwan Zainon and Rizal Ghazali were just some of the names nominated in various categories of the national awards.

Tan Cheng Hoe was named best coach at the 2016 Malaysia national football awards.

Rizal deservedly took home the best defender gong and it didn't come as a surprise to his coach.

"My players were outstanding this season, and it is because of them we had achieved so much this season. They were spirited and disciplined, and I can't wait to continue working with them next season," he said.

The 48-year-old has yet to put pen to paper though, as he waits for Kedah to table a contract.

"The contract is almost finalised, so there no issue. We want to continue aiming for bigger things, which can happen with the players we have." said Tan.

The former assistant national coach also paid special tribute to his former mentor K. Rajagobal, whom he worked with in the national side from 2009-2013.

"Raja was the one who groomed me, and thought me how to organise a team. He was a good teacher and I must thank him for that." he added.

Together, Tan and Raja delivered Malaysia the football SEA Games gold in 2009, before propelling them to a first AFF Suzuki Cup title, a year later.

Kedah have retained the majority of their squad for the 2017 campaign, but Tan will be out to secure more foreign injections before that.

Liridon Krasniqi and former striker Sandro are the two imports who have been signed so far.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.