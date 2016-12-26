Chinese transfer record broken five times in 2016 as Oscar arrives

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Chinese record broken five times in 2016

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Selangor striker Hazwan Bakri celebrates scoring in 2016 Malaysia Cup vs. PKNS

JDT's Hazwan nets top Malaysian awards

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang

Southeast Asia's top five moments

Southeast Asia Kelvin Leong
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim lifts 2016 Malaysia FA Cup

JDT draw Felda in 2017 Malaysia FA Cup

Malaysia FA Cup Nicolas Anil
Read

Singapore, Malaysia fall in FIFA rankings

FIFA Rankings ESPN Staff
Read
Tampines Rovers

Tampines' Clark out for 2017 S.League

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read
Penang midfielder Faiz Subri

Faiz could be Malaysia's saving grace

Malaysia Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
JDT striker Safee Sali

Safee Sali joins Amri Yahyah in JDT exit

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor might pull out of 2017 MSL

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore midfielder Hafiz Sujad

Singapore's Hafiz in Thailand for trials

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
China coach Marcello Lippi

Lippi picks experimental squad for China Cup

China Michael Church
Read
Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang thrown into the air by his players after winning 2016 Kings Cup

Kiatisuk set for Thai FA contract showdown

Thailand ESPN Staff
Read
Kaz Patafta

Ex-Benfica junior Patafta now Asian GM

AFC Cup Jason Dasey
Read
Thailand midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin

Thailand's Chanathip moves to J.League

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Felda United winger Christie Jayaseelan

Christie up for Pahang's MSL challenge

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Singapore can learn from JDT - Shahril

S.League ESPN Staff
Read
Kelantan 2016 team for FA Cup tie in February

McKain goes to FIFA to chase Kelantan pay

Malaysia Super League Jason Dasey
Read
Alfred Riedl, Indonesia coach

Indonesia boss wants to stay after AFF loss

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Coach Kiatisuk Senamuang celebrates Thailand 2016 AFF success

AFF Suzuki Cup final ratings

Thailand Player Ratings Nicolas Anil
Read
ThailandThailand
IndonesiaIndonesia
2
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Chinese transfer record broken five times in 2016 as Oscar arrives

Paul Mariner acknowledges the fortune Oscar will receive for his CSL move, but says it will diminish his impact on the game.

Arsene Wenger had a front row seat the last time a major Asian nation sought to supercharge its football development with financial investment, when working with Nagoya Grampus Eight in the Japanese league in 1995, but recent events in China have left even Arsenal's veteran manager flummoxed.

"It's a surprise, it's a distortion," he said this week of Oscar's record-breaking £60 million move to Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea. "I think basically when you're a football player you want to combine the quality of the competition with the quality of your wages. But it is a surprise to me."

Big-name signings on inflated salaries were the hallmark of the J.League when Wenger worked there for a year before his move to Highbury. Backed by Toyota, the world's largest car manufacturer, Grampus Eight were among the clubs who benefitted, while Dunga, captain of Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning squad, and midfielder Zinho were enticed to give up football in Europe and South America respectively to join the Japanese revolution.

Others were to follow as the influx of high quality foreign players and coaches prompted a raising of standards that now sees the nation at the pinnacle of the Asian game.

It is that model -- at least in part -- that the Chinese are seeking to replicate and it started when Guangzhou Evergrande paid €10m in 2011 to sign Dario Conca from Fluminense in Brazil and made him reportedly the third-highest paid player in world football.

The diminutive Argentinian, then the reigning Player of the Year in Brazil, helped drag the club out of the second division in 2011 and into the Chinese Super League, kick starting a run that has established Evergrande as China's dominant force.

Conca's success has been proof of concept, while club owners -- principally the country's enormously wealthy property developers -- are now seeking to play their role in delivering President Xi Jinpeng's desire for China to become a power within the world game. It seems money is no object and the likelihood is that Oscar's mega-move won't be the last transfer to make international news. Here are the biggest so far as the record has been broken five times in the space of a year.

Dario Conca's move in 2011 was the catalyst.

Oscar: £60m

Signed for a new Asian record transfer fee, Oscar becomes the latest South American to trade Europe for China and in the process earns himself a reported £400,000-a-week. He will be expected to lead Shanghai SIPG to a first-ever Chinese Super League title.

Hulk: £46.1m

Signed from Zenit St Petersburg, Hulk joined Shanghai SIPG in the previous record-breaking transfer in June as the club sought to end Guangzhou Evergrande's dominance both in the domestic and continental game. Injured just 15 minutes into his first game, the Brazilian played a minor role for the club towards the end of last season.

Alex Teixeira: £38.4m

Alex Teixeira joined Jiangsu Suning in February ahead of last year's Chinese Super League in another then-record deal, choosing to move to China from Shakhtar Donetsk rather than join Liverpool. He helped Jiangsu to runners-up spots in the Chinese Super League and the Chinese FA Cup last year.

Jackson Martinez: £31m

Jackson Martinez traded Atletico Madrid for Guangzhou Evergrande last year in a headline-grabbing move just seven months after moving to Spain from FC Porto. But he has had a year to forget with injuries and poor form costing him his place in the Guangzhou line-up.

Ramires: £25m

Ramires' move to Jiangsu Suning was the precursor to Oscar's transfer to Shanghai SIPG as his transfer from Chelsea to the Chinese Super League set a new Asian record transfer fee at the time. That title would shift to Martinez and then on to Teixeira over the space of a remarkable 10 days.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.