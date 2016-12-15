Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Malaysia and Singapore slip below Myanmar in latest FIFA rankings

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

Thailand's AFF Suzuki Cup triumph moved them closer to Philippines in the latest FIFA rankings, as Malaysia and Singapore fell down the rungs to be replaced by Myanmar.

Kiatisuk Senamuang's flamboyant side, who beat Indonesia 4-3 on aggregate to became to most successful side in the regional showcase with five titles, sit six rungs below Philippines at 126.

But the War Elephants should move above the Azkals in early 2017 as Southeast Asia's top-ranked team, if they can achieve results against bigger powerhouses like Iran, Japan and Saudi Arabia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

While Thailand's current standing does not reflect the quality of the side who also held Australia to a 2-2 draw in the recent World Cup qualifier, the same can't be said of Malaysia and Singapore.

Malaysia's exit in the group stage of the AFF Cup saw them slip five rungs to 161. Singapore, who had an equally forgettable campaign after crashing out at the same stage, dropped three spots to 165.

The Lions are only one rung above minnows Laos, who did not even qualify for the tournament.

Myanmar was the biggest jumpers, climbing seven spots to 159 courtesy of their semifinal feat in the AFF Cup.

Malaysia and Singapore both had a miserable 2016, having won only eight matches between them.

Embarrassing results included a 3-2 loss to Niigata University of Health and Welfare for Singapore, while Malaysia also played out a pathetic goalless draw against Macau, who are made up of part-timers.

Regardless of the rankings, both nations will be desperate to make amends in 2017, starting with the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers in March.

Only Thailand have qualified for the tournament proper to be hosted at United Arab Emirates, after topping their first group phase qualifiers.

Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar and Phillipines are among the other Asean countries competing in the second round qualifiers.

