América
U.A.N.L
1
1
FT
Leg 1
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
 By Nicolas Anil
JDT open FA Cup title defence against MSL runners up Felda United

Jason Dasey and Stanely Bernard discuss Faiz Subri's chances to win the FIFA goal of the year.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will open their 2017 FA Cup title defence against Felda United in a possible thriller, when they face off in the second round on Feb. 14.

Their Valentine's date comes off an epic encounter at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, which JDT edged 3-2 at the tail-end of last season.

The Southern Tigers went on to seal a third consecutive Malaysia Super League (MSL) title in the following game against Terengganu on Sep. 9.

Felda, who had pushed them to the wire, finished a deserved second.

Four months earlier, JDT downed PKNS FC 2-1 to clinch their maiden FA Cup title at the Shah Alam Stadium. Selangor and Kelantan are still not confirmed of their participation for the new season, but they are set to play Negeri Sembilan and PKNP FC respectively, should they participate.

Both state sides are scrambling to find funds for the 2017 campaign, and will most likely confirm their fate by early January.

PKNS, who gained promotion to the MSL for 2017, will face Melaka United in another exciting matchup of round two.

JDT captain Safiq Rahim lifts 2016 Malaysia FA Cup
Johor Darul Ta'zim will be out to defend their 2016 FA Cup crown.

The Reds Ants have bolstered their squad with the signing of Safee Sali, who left JDT for the Selangor based-club this week.

Premier League champions Melaka were also busy dipping into the transfer market, and secured the services of another JDT veteran hitman in Amri Yahyah.

The historic state side have also bought Argentine forward Sergio Aguero -- not related to his namesake at Manchester City -- from Hungary club FC Tatabanya, and Fauzi Roslan from Pahang.

2016 semifinalist Kedah meanwhile will welcome the visit of Kuala Lumpur to their Darul Aman Stadium, after both teams were pitted together.

The reigning Malaysia Cup winners have retained the majority of their squad.

Their former striker Sandro is the only addition to the team for the new season.

Other ties sees Perak playing either the winners of PBMM/SAMB FC, while JDT II take on heavy spenders Pahang.

2017 FA Cup draw

First round (Feb. 2): KDMM FC vs. Sime Darby FC/Shahzan Muda FC, Penjara FC vs. Felcra FC, UKM FC vs. Sg Ara FC/MOF FC, PBMM FC vs. SAMB FC, Air Asia FC vs. DYS FC, PBMM FC/SAMB FC vs. Bri U-Bes FC

Second Round (Feb. 14): JDT vs. Felda United, MPKB BRI/Bes FC vs. Penang, PKNP FC vs. Kelantan, Melaka United vs. PKNS FC, Perak vs. PBMM/SAMB FC, Sime Darby FC/Shahzan Muda vs. Kuantan FA, JDT II vs. Pahang, Kedah vs. Kuala Lumpur, Air Asia FC/DYS FC vs. UiTM FC, Perlis vs. PDRM FA, Penjara FC/Felcra FC vs. Terengganu, Selangor vs. Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak vs. MISC-MIFA, Sabah vs. UKM FC, T-Team vs. ATM FA, KDMM vs. Sg Ara FC/MOF FC

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

