Who were Africa's star men across Europe this weekend?

With all five of Europe's major leagues now up and running for the 2017-18 campaign, Africa's stars are already in the thick of things across the continent.

Which of Africa's players impressed this weekend, and who flattered to deceive?

Here's our league-by-league guide to the continent's top names around the world this weekend.

ENGLAND

Sadio Mane was again Liverpool's hero as he scored the only goal of the game as the Reds finally secured a 1-0 victory against a stubborn Crystal Palace team at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side appeared leggy after their midweek Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim, with the German coach opting to relegate Mohamed Salah to the bench.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are the early pace-setters after they smashed Swansea City 4-0 away. Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew were ineffective for the hosts, although Eric Bailly was influential for United, opening the scoring with a header at the end of the first half.

In the Wembley blockbuster between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Victor Moses got one over on Victor Wanyama after Marcos Alonso's late heroics, while Alex Iwobi came off the bench but was unable to help Arsenal avoid an unexpected 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City, for whom Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mame Biram Diouf, Sadio Berahino and Ramadan Sobhi were all in action.

Elsewhere, Ahmed Hegazi kept another clean sheet as West Bromwich Albion defeated Burnley 1-0 away, while Riyad Mahrez's excellent display at the King Power Stadium has won several admirers, with the wantaway wideman contributing an assist for Harry Maguire's goal in a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

SPAIN

Nigeria's Olarenwaju Kayode ended a whirlwind week in which he signed for Manchester City and was immediately loaned out to Girona by making a debut for his new club in their 2-2 home draw with Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Zou Feddal's Real Betis debut didn't go well alongside Aissa Mandi in the heart of the defence, as he was complicit in Barcelona's 2-0 victory, while Real Madrid have taken top spot in La Liga with a 3-0 away win at Deportivo La Coruna.

Wakaso Mubarak got his Deportivo Alaves career off to a disappointing start with a 1-0 defeat away at Leganes - with the Ghana midfielder picking up a customary booking - and powerhouse Steven N'Zonzi was not at his best as Sevilla were held at home by Espanyol.

ITALY

Franck Kessie began his competitive AC Milan career in perfect fashion, scoring a sixth-minute penalty en route to a 3-0 away victory at Crotone. The Ivorian midfielder was the outstanding player for Atalanta at the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign, and is out of the blocks quickly this season!

Reigning champions Juventus began their title defence by swatting away Cagliari 3-0, although both Medhi Benatia and Kwadwo Asamoah were unused substitutes.

Faouzi Ghoulam reminded potential suitors of his quality with a goal - his first for Napoli - in their 3-1 away win at Mohamed Fares's Hellas Verona. Kalidou Koulibaly - another player linked to the exit door - and Amadou Diawara also featured for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Khouma Babacar was introduced from the bench as Fiorentina were thumped 3-0 at Internazionale, while Keita Balde was absent as Lazio were held 0-0 by Serie A new boys SPAL 2013 in the shock result of the weekend.

GERMANY

Last season's top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains at Borussia Dortmund, and kicked off this year as he ended the last - scoring the last goal in BVB's 3-0 away victory at Wolfsburg as they move to top spot in the league.

Bayern Munich also began their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen, although their nearest rivals last term RasenBallsport Leipzig - stuttered in their opener, falling to a 2-0 defeat at a Nabil Bentaleb-inspired Schalke 04.

Despite the defeat, Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita received praise from Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel, who said that the Guinea international "played like two men."

Kevin-Prince Boateng made his Eintracht Frankfurt debut in their 0-0 draw at Freiburg, while Salamon Kalou was replaced after 76 minutes of Hertha Berlin's 2-0 victory against Stuttgart.

FRANCE

Despite an opening goal from Max Gradel, Toulouse were impotent to halt Paris Saint-Germain as they ran out 6-2 winners at the Parc des Princes. Marco Verratti's dismissal couldn't halt PSG, with Neymar running rampant and scoring twice.

Like PSG, Saint-Etienne also have a 100 percent record this season, with Franco-Ivorian midfielder Jonathan Bamba - who scored the opener in their 3-0 victory over Amiens - making a decisive contribution in all three matches. Bryan Dabo also netted twice for the Stephanois.

Rachid Ghezzal came off the bench and contributed an assist as reigning champions AS Monaco made it three wins out of three away at Metz, while Bertrand Traore's 74th-minute strike wasn't enough for Olympique Lyonnais to beat Bordeaux as two late goals for the visitors meant OL had to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Firmin Ndombe Mubele scored twice in Rennes' 2-2 draw with Dijon, while Nantes still saw off Troyes 1-0 away despite a 34th-minute red card for Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem.

At Nice, Alassane Plea's 45th-minute opener set Les Aiglons on their way to a first victory of the season.