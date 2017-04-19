Previous
 By Associated Press
CAF chief Ahmad wants Somalia to host international fixtures again

Ahmad made a two-day visit to Somalia on Monday and Tuesday.

New Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad says he is open to Somalia hosting international games again and has invited the country to start with a friendly against neighbours Djibouti.

Ahmad made a two-day visit to Somalia on Monday and Tuesday, his first official trip as CAF president after beating Issa Hayatou in an election last month.

Ahmad says holding friendlies first in the Somali capital Mogadishu "will help a lot."

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed used Ahmad's visit to request his country be allowed to host international football games again. The last international in Mogadishu was in 1988.

Somalia has been wracked by violence and chaos since the early 1990s, first because of a civil war and now deadly attacks by Islamist extremist group al-Shabab.

Comments

