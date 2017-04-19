Africans in the Champions League: Quarterfinal preview

Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid, King Power Stadium, Tuesday 18 April

Atletico will feel confident that they have one foot in the final four after securing a 1-0 home win against the reigning Premier League champions last week, but as Leicester proved against Sevilla in the last round, they're a menacing prospect at the King Power Stadium.

However, the Foxes' momentum has died off in recent weeks after a strong start under Craig Shakespeare, and the interim coach is having to contend with an extended list of absentees ahead of the visit of Atleti.

In defence, he may have to rely on unconvincing Tunisian centre-back Yohan Benalouane again with Robert Huth suspended, while captain Wes Morgan remains a doubt, meaning Ghana's Daniel Amartey could also be drafted into the back line.

Mali's Molla Wague -- another potential option in the heart of the defence -- is also out with injury.

Amartey could also be used in midfield with Nampalys Mendy out and Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi also a doubt, but Foxes fans will be desperate for the latter to be passed fit after a string of fine performances since signing in January.

While Diego Godin has praised Jamie Vardy's qualities ahead of the match, the England striker was isolated and anonymous in the first leg, and Leicester's offensive burden may well fall on the shoulders of wideman Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria international scored two and contributed one assist in his first four games since Claudio Ranieri's departure, but with just one assist since -- against Crystal Palace at the weekend -- he must step up and take the opportunity to prove that he belongs among the continent's elite players.

For Atleti, the only African interest comes in the form of Thomas Partey, who comes into Tuesday's clash on the back of a mixed week.

The Ghana international delivered an outstanding performance in the weekend's 3-0 victory over Osasuna at the weekend, although his performance may be remembered for a missed penalty.

He completed four interceptions and made two tackles at the weekend, and looks most likely to be introduced in the second half as a destroyer if Atletico need to close off the contest late on.

Juventus' Mario Lemina AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, Stade Louis II, Wednesday 19 April

Swashbuckling Monaco secured a 3-2 victory away in the rescheduled first leg, less than 24 hours after Dortmund's team bus was hit by a bomb attack en route to the stadium.

However, these sides' performances differed at the weekend, where BVB cruised to victory against Freiburg, whereas Monaco needed a sublime Radamel Falcao to step off the bench and rescue them in their 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Dijon at home.

Indeed, against a less-than-convincing Monegasque defence, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will fancy his chances of extending his eye-catching goal tally for the season.

The Gabon international has overcome his post-Nations Cup slump to net 26 goals in 27 Bundesliga matches so far this season, while he's been influential for Dortmund in the Champions League -- helping the club to a record group-stage goal haul and downing Benfica with a second-leg hat trick in the Round of 16.

Auba has 12 goals in his last 10 outings for Thomas Tuchel's side, and don't be surprised if he adds to that tally in the Principality.

Perhaps as impressive as Aubameyang in recent weeks, young forward Ousmane Dembele -- in tandem with left-sider Marcel Schmelzer -- will look to expose Mali's Almamy Toure, who should start at right-back for Monaco.

The wideman can whip in a fine cross, but he struggled at times in the first leg and was sub-par against Dijon before being withdrawn at half time.

Barcelona vs. Juventus, Camp Nou, Wednesday 19 April

Rarely will a side enjoying a 3-0 advantage after a first leg be feeling any kind of pre-match jitters, but Juve can be forgiven for an ounce or two of self-doubt after Barca's remarkable last-16 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Nonetheless, Massimiliano Allegri's side have more nous and savvy than their French counterparts, and are overwhelming favourites to advance despite the onslaught they're sure to face at the Camp Nou.

Mario Lemina of Gabon was introduced as a substitute in the first leg, and could well feature again, particularly if Allegri needs to bolster his midfield or add some dynamism to his forward line.

Kwadwo Asamoah was emerged as one of Juve's top performers in Serie A in recent weeks; he was the man of the match in the narrow triumph over Sampdoria and again excelled at the weekend as Pescara were dispatched.

However, expect the Ghanaian to play second fiddle to Alex Sandro again in Europe, while Medhi Benatia will also have to -- at best -- settle for a spot on the bench.