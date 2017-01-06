Leicester's Riyad Mahrez named CAF player of the year

Riyad Mahrez was named Africa's top player by the continental confederation.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez was named the Confederation of African Football's player of the year on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Algerian beat Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane for the honour after helping Leicester secure the Premier League title last season.

Mahrez had already been named the PFA Player of the Year and the BBC's African Footballer of the Year.

Riyad Mahrez is the African Player of the Year, collecting 361 of the votes #GloCAFAwards2016 pic.twitter.com/12s7BMsGRc - CAF (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2017

He claimed 361 votes, while Gabon international Aubameyang finished second with 313 and Senegal's Mane was third with 186.

All three finalists also made the confederation's Best XI.

Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of the Year, while his countryman Kelechi Iheanacho took home Most Promising Talent for the second time in his career.