Leicester's Riyad Mahrez named CAF player of the year

Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC Jan 6, 2017
Game Details
Egypt back from AFCON wilderness

African Nations Cup Mark Gleeson
Win or bust for Oliseh with Fortuna

Football Africa Colin Udoh
Hugo Broos

Broos can lead Cameroon to ANC glory

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Nigeria's Africa Women Cup of Nations win

Women's football on the up in Africa

Africa Women Cup of Nations Colin Udoh
Ibenge, DR Congo on track for World Cup

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Odion Ighalo

Nigeria reeling from CAF awards snub

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Essam El Hadary, Egypt's evergreen icon

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Moses, Mikel lift Nigeria to upset win

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
African clubs get twitchy in World Cup qualifying

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Gabon's coach head Jorge Costa makes a point from the sideline during their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match against Equatorial Guinea in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015.

Manager turnover in Africa continues

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Rohr makes his mark with Nigeria

Football Nigeria Colin Udoh
Sundowns offer Mosimane redemption

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Renard to face familiar foe Ivory Coast

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Sundowns on the brink of being champions

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Africa's best start World Cup journey

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Nigeria football fans

Africa's World Cup qualifying hopes

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Zamalek celebrates

Zamalek look to lift restrictions ahead of CAF final

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez a shoo-in for CAF Player of the Year

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Iwobi becoming a centerpiece for club and country

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Wydad Casablanca vs. Zamalek

Wydad Casablanca fall just short

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Leicester's Riyad Mahrez named CAF player of the year

Riyad Mahrez was named Africa's top player by the continental confederation.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez was named the Confederation of African Football's player of the year on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Algerian beat Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane for the honour after helping Leicester secure the Premier League title last season.

Mahrez had already been named the PFA Player of the Year and the BBC's African Footballer of the Year.

He claimed 361 votes, while Gabon international Aubameyang finished second with 313 and Senegal's Mane was third with 186.

All three finalists also made the confederation's Best XI.

Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of the Year, while his countryman Kelechi Iheanacho took home Most Promising Talent for the second time in his career.

