Local Ugandan football team on capsized boat that kills at least nine

Ugandan authorities say at least nine people drowned after a boat carrying a local football team and fans capsized on Lake Albert on Christmas day.

District police commander John Rutangira said 45 people had crowded into the fishing boat, which became unbalanced when passengers moved to one side.

"There was a party on the boat, the passengers were dancing and others were drunk," Rutangira told AFP. "The boat was overloaded with 45 people, all members of the football team and local fans."

Police said the others survived, including 21 who at first were described as missing.

The accident occurred just two days after about 20 people died during another Ugandan boating incident on Lake Victoria.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.