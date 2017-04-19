Leicester City, Atletico Madrid aim for Champions League semifinals

Marc Albrighton and Antoine Griezmann battle in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Leicester City will try to become the first Premier League champions to reach the semifinals of the Champions League in eight years when they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions have not reached that stage since 2009, when runners-up Manchester United defeated Porto in the quarterfinals. United were also the last Premier League champions to win the Champions League when they defeated Bayern Munich in the final in 1999.

Atletico won 1-0 against Leicester in the first leg on April 12 courtesy of Antoine Griezmann's penalty and are looking to reach the semifinals of the competition for the third time in the last four years.

Griezmann has scored or assisted 35 of 89 goals in all competitions this season. He has scored five goals in Atletico's eight Champions League matches this term.

Leicester, who failed to score an away goal only once in all competitions last season, did so for the ninth time this season in that first-leg loss.

Atletico Madrid have an 85 percent chance of advancing to the semifinals, according to FiveThirtyEight.com's Soccer Power Index (SPI).

The semifinal draw will be held on Friday, with games to be held on May 2, May 3, May 9 and May 10.

