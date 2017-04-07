The numbers behind Wednesday's Chivas-Morelia Copa MX final

Max Bretos and Herculez Gomez recap the best of this weekend's MLS action. Plus, the guys share their thoughts on Jurgen Damm's goal celebration for Tigres.

The Copa MX has often been regarded as a second-tier tournament by many teams, with almost all opponents field-reserve squads to test out formations and give young players experience. After all, the league title is the prize all clubs seek.

Chivas Guadalajara is no exception, but the fact that Mexico's most popular club reaches its fourth Copa MX final in the past five seasons gives the tournament an added flavor. Last season, Chivas met scrappy Queretaro in the final and lost. On Wednesday, they face relegation-threatened Morelia.

They've met 13 times in the tournament's history, five times in knockout stage, with Chivas holding the upper hand on both.

Winning isn't easy

Guadalajara is used to the spotlight, sitting as the all-time leader with 12 Copa MX final appearances and one trophy away from tying city rival Atlas as the fourth-most-successful team in the competition. But the road wasn't always smooth. It has also lost the most finals (8), including the first five it played when it was called Copa Mexico.

Chivas fell to Veracruz in 1947-48 and then twice to Atlante between 1950-52, first in a final and then finishing second in a final group. Once again, Guadalajara lost in consecutive finals in 1953-55 to archrival Club America before finally getting back at Atlante by winning it in 1962-63.

That elusive title came during the club's most successful time, the Campeonísimo era, when it won eight league titles in a 14-year span. Its other titles were in 1969-70 versus Torreon and, most recently, in Apertura 2015 at Leon.

Familiar foes

Guadalajara and Morelia are no strangers in Copa MX, facing each other 13 times. Their first meeting was in the 1957-58 quarterfinals, when Morelia advanced on a 4-2 aggregate. They'd meet in the same instance a year later, but this time Chivas prevailed on 8-3 aggregate.

Guadalajara eliminated Morelia two more times in the Round of 16 (1960-61 and Apertura 2016), and Morelia returned the favor, advancing in the 1964-65 semifinals before ultimately losing to Club America in its first-ever final.

Guadalajara, though, has won four of their past five meetings in the tournament, including the past two.

Stability on the bench

Ever since Jorge Vergara took ownership of the club in 2002, Guadalajara has been a revolving door of coaches. But current boss Matías Almeyda has changed that.

The club found the structure it lacked. Chivas' record with Almeyda is 41-20-26 in all competitions, which means it has won 47 percent of its games. Almeyda aims for his fifth career title and third in four seasons with Guadalajara. That's already more than in the previous 10 years combined for the club.

Finally a home-field advantage

Guadalajara's luxurious new stadium in the city of Zapopan wasn't always so colorful. Guadalajara won only two games there in its first season in Apertura in 2010. Guadalajara owned a 37-35-41 home Liga MX record at Estadio Chivas prior to the Clausura 2017. But this season, it has won 16 of 21 points there in league play.

It currently carries a nine-game home unbeaten streak between cup and league play, including three straight wins. The last time it won more than that on home soil was between March and April 2015 (five straight).

Chivas has won two of the past three meetings at home versus Morelia. Before that, Guadalajara had five losses, two draws and zero wins against la Monarquia. On Wednesday, they'll look to add another win and another trophy to its mantle.