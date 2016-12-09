Previous
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Madrid have a penchant for late heroics during 40-match unbeaten run

The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

Real Madrid made history on Thursday, earning a 3-3 draw vs. Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to go 40 matches unbeaten, breaking the record for most games unbeaten by a Spanish club, set at 39 by Barcelona.

Karim Benzema scored in the third minute of added time on Thursday to secure the record-breaking result, with Madrid having trailed 3-1 as late as the 82nd minute. The draw was the second time Zinedine Zidane's men fought back from a two-goal deficit. These sort of late heroics have been a hallmark of Los Blancos' record-breaking run.

With the help of ESPN Stats and Information, we detail four instances of Real Madrid scoring late to earn a win or a draw.

Game No. 12 | Aug. 9, 2016 vs. Sevilla | UEFA Super Cup

Down 2-1, Sergio Ramos pressed forward in Real Madrid's effort to find a tying goal. Lucas Vazquez lofted a cross and Ramos buried it to tie the game in the 93rd minute.

Real Madrid trailing stats
Real Madrid have been extremely impressive while trailing during their 40-match unbeaten run.

Game No. 16 | Sept. 14, 2016 vs. Sporting | Champions League

Trailing 1-0, Cristiano Ronaldo lined up for a free kick against his former team. He scored, starting a rally that wound up with Alvaro Morata scoring the winner in the 94th minute.

Game No. 34 | Dec. 3, 2016 vs. Barcelona | La Liga

Behind 1-0, Ramos was again forward for a free kick in the 90th minute against Barcelona. Luka Modric swung in the free kick and Ramos found himself with a free header for the equaliser.

Game No. 40 | Jan. 12, 2017 vs. Sevilla | Copa del Rey

Having fallen behind 3-1, Ramos scored a penalty in the 83rd minute to make it 3-2. As time was running out, a last counter-attack found Benzema free in the box and he was able to score the equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

