Previous
Manchester United
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Flowers, messages and candles are placed in front of a giant portrait of Emilianio Sala

FIFA orders Cardiff to pay £5.3m for Sala transfer

Blog - FIFA Tom Hamilton
Read

Nicaragua FA confirms The Best voting mix-up

Blog - FIFA Adriana Garcia
Read
Mino Raiola

FIFA agrees plan to cap agent fees, loan deals

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

Infantino: Serie A's handling of racism 'absurd'

Italian Serie A Associated Press
Read

Toe Poke Daily: FIFA The Best awards -- what you may have missed

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read
Arsene Wenger

Sources: Wenger to take FIFA role, wants club job

Blog - FIFA Julien Laurens
Read

The ultimate guide to VAR in the Premier League - all your questions answered

English Premier League Dale Johnson
Read

Ex-Paraguay FA boss banned for life by FIFA

Paraguay
Read

It's time to map out successful, meaningful change for women's soccer

FIFA Gabriele Marcotti
Read

FIFA sends emergency team to run Egyptian FA

Egypt Associated Press
Read
The U.S. celebrates after winning its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0.

FIFA wants to fast-track 32-team Women's WC

FIFA Women's World Cup ESPN
Read

FIFA plans to expand WWC, double prize money

Blog - FIFA Graham Hays
Read
Pakistan played their first match in over three years

Afghanistan coach 'disgusted' with FIFA over scandal

Afghanistan Reuters
Read

FIFA and Infantino have stepped in to 'rescue' African soccer but were they right to do it so quickly?

FIFA Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Platini detained as part of 2022 World Cup probe

Blog - FIFA Julien Laurens
Read

Pogba's agent cleared to resume transfers

Italian Serie A ESPN
Read
FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Infantino re-elected as president of FIFA

Blog - FIFA ESPN
Read
Women's World Cup trophy

Aussies demand Women's World Cup pay parity

FIFA Women's World Cup AAP
Read

CONCACAF 'open' to competition with CONMEBOL

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
Tai Nicholas

FIFA ban former OFC secretary Tai Nicholas

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
By Tom Hamilton
Share
Tweet
   

FIFA orders Cardiff to pay £5.3m for Sala transfer

Flowers, messages and candles are placed in front of a giant portrait of Emilianio Sala
Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash following his move from Nantes to Cardiff.

FIFA has ordered Cardiff City to pay a transfer fee of £5.3 million (€6m) to Nantes for Emiliano Sala.

Sala died in a plane crash in January while travelling from Nantes to Cardiff after the two clubs agreed upon a transfer for the Argentine striker. After his death, the clubs failed to reach an agreement over the striker's outstanding £15m transfer fee so Nantes referred the case to FIFA in April.

- In search of Emiliano Sala

In a statement on Monday, FIFA said: "The FIFA Players' Status Committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement."

A Cardiff City spokesperson said: "Cardiff City FC acknowledges the decision announced today by FIFA's Players Status Committee regarding the transfer of Emiliano Sala.

"We will be seeking further clarification from FIFA on the exact meaning of their statement in order to make an informed decision on our next steps."

Sources tell ESPN that Cardiff City will be seeking clarification over whether FIFA's ruling is one of multiple instalments or the final fee.

Nantes have yet to issue a response to FIFA's statement.

Back in April, Nantes called on FIFA to intervene after Cardiff City failed to make the first payment of the full transfer fee. FIFA originally gave both clubs until April 3 to submit their evidence but the deadline was extended after Cardiff wrote to Nantes in March in hopes of sorting the matter out internally. The clubs failed to reach an agreement so FIFA stepped in.

Nantes wanted the full transfer fee for Sala and sources said in April the French club were "extremely confident" of FIFA ruling in their favour. 

The first instalment of Sala's transfer fee was initially due on Feb. 20, but the deadline passed without Cardiff making the payment. 

Sources say Cardiff see the transfer as null and void as they believe certain criteria in the original contract were unfulfilled. Nantes, in turn, are adamant the transfer was completed and Sala was a Cardiff player when he died.

Both clubs have 10 days to request a copy of the grounds of the decision and decide whether they wish to appeal it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.