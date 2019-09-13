Nicaragua FA confirms The Best voting mix-up

Craig Burley says Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's struggles can only get worse if Lionel Messi's injury against Villarreal sidelines the star man.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says hard work and a desire for more titles has given him longevity at the top after winning best men's player at FIFA's The Best awards.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he was proud to even be nominated as he lost out to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi at FIFA's The Best awards.

The Nicaragua football federation (Fenifut) on Thursday confirmed that it was left-back Manuel Rosas, and not team captain Juan Barrera, whose vote was sent in to FIFA in its The Best voting for its player of the year.

The federation said it mistakenly told FIFA that it was Barrera who voted, when in fact, it was Rosas. Rosas' vote was for Lionel Messi.

- Messi beats Van Dijk, Ronaldo to FIFA The Best

- Toe Poke: What you mised from FIFA The Best awards

Nicaragua captain Barrera earlier this week said he did not vote for the Barcelona forward. In FIFA The Best voting, choices were made by national team managers and captains as well as various media representatives of each country. Messi beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award, which was given in Milan on Monday. On Wednesday, FIFA denied allegations of foul play with regards to the voting.

The Nicaragua federation on Thursday publicly shouldered the blame for the confusion.

"Due to an administrative error that we will assume responsibility for in order to be transparent, Fenifut erroneously submitted a vote for Messi to FIFA that was attributed to Juan Barrera," the federation said in a statement. "[Barrera] was the player who voted last year and was already registered [in FIFA voting]."

Lionel Messi won FIFA's The Best award on Monday, but some of the voting has been called into question.

In the statement, Fenifut said that the team's coach, Henry Duarte, took charge of naming the players who would vote for the award, and that it was Duarte who chose the players and, in this case, he opted to name Manuel Rosas, who had voted in previous years as well.

Fenifut also said that both Duarte and Rosas voted for Messi, just as it appears in the FIFA voting card, which shows five points for Messi, three for Sadio Mane and one for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Fenifut would like to clarify that the entire situation was a misunderstanding, although we take full responsibility for the administrative error and we understand how this can be upsetting to one of our national team captains," the statement read.

The federation also apologized for any way the misunderstanding could have affected the credibility of FIFA's The Best awards.