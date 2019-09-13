Previous
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
LAFC
Houston Dynamo
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New England Revolution
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
San Jose Earthquakes
Philadelphia Union
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FIFA agrees plan to cap agent fees, loan deals

Alejandro Moreno says the only way Barcelona can get Napoli duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz is with a "blockbuster" deal in the summer.

A FIFA panel has agreed limits on fees that agents can take from the $7 billion annual football transfer market and to caps on the number of player loan deals that clubs can make.

Seeking some control over the global trade in players often described as a "Wild West," FIFA said its stakeholders committee of football industry experts recommended key principles on Wednesday.

- When does the transfer window reopen?
- All major completed transfer deals

The panel, which includes delegates from FIFA, clubs, leagues and player unions, agreed that agents are set to earn a maximum 10% cut of transfer fees when acting for the selling club.

Juventus reportedly gave almost 26% -- €27 million ($29.6 million) -- to agent Mino Raiola from the €105 million ($115 million) Manchester United agreed to pay as a then-world record fee for Paul Pogba in 2016. Raiola also was paid millions more by Pogba and United.

"All agents' commissions [are] to be paid via the FIFA Clearing House," football's world body said in a statement, citing the payment processing center it is currently creating.

Mino Raiola
Super agent Mino Raiola received a massive cut of the fee in the deal that brought Paul Pogba to Man United.

Player's agents are expected to legally challenge rules which would cap their fee at 3% of a player's income, or 6% when they are also acting for the buying club. Agents would be prohibited from representing both the buying and selling clubs in a transfer.

FIFA's ruling council is scheduled to approve the proposals in China next month, with rules to be drafted and take effect next year and in 2021.

Agents also face mandatory licensing by FIFA, which aims for stricter and faster enforcement when rules are broken.

A range of punishments would include fines, suspensions from work and transfer bans.

In the spiraling loan market, FIFA aims to enforce limits for the 2021-22 season -- eight players moving in and eight players going out in temporary deals -- on clubs that stockpile talent.

The limit would not count players aged 21 and under seeking playing time to speed their development.

The limit should become seven players loaned in and out for the next season, and settle at six in each direction when the 2023-24 season starts.

FIFA previously announced plans to create a financial clearing house that will also process around $400 million annually to ensure a player's previous clubs get rightful shares of transfer fees.

