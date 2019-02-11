Previous
Cagliari
Internazionale
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
FIFA open to bidders offering financial backing for new tournaments

After sending a message to his No.1 goalkeeper, ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti and the FC crew explain why Maurizio Sarri should start Kepa against Fulham.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol compares Everton's poor form at home with Liverpool's high-powered offence and doesn't see anything but a Liverpool win on Sunday.

FIFA suggested on Friday that it will open up a bidding process to find financial backers for two new proposed international tournaments in an apparent change to president Gianni Infantino's strategy.

Infantino has proposed the creation of a new 24-team Club World Cup, held every four years, and a global version of UEFA's Nations League. 

The FIFA president wants the tournaments to start in 2021 and said his plans, first put forward at a FIFA meeting in Bogota a year ago, were based on an offer from an investment consortium willing to put in $25 billion over a 12-year cycle in return for 49 percent ownership of the competitions.

However, FIFA suggested on Friday that other bids would also be invited once it had decided on the competition format, although it denied it had rejected the original bid outright.

"FIFA has not refused any offer as there is no agreed competition format yet," FIFA said in a statement.

"When a new competition format is agreed, FIFA will see what the market has to offer."

