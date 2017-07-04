Germany top FIFA World Ranking over Brazil as Switzerland and Poland rise

Head coach Joachim Low, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and defender Matthias Ginter reflect on Germany's Confed Cup win.

Germany will return to the summit of the FIFA World Ranking after their Confederations Cup victory over Chile.

Brazil had held the No. 1 position since April, but the world champions just accrued enough ranking points to reclaim top spot for the first time in two years. Germany climb two places from third to usurp both Brazil and Argentina.

European champions Portugal, who finished third at the Confederations Cup, climb four places to fourth with Chile falling three places to seventh after winning just one match in Russia even though they reached the final.

Switzerland climb four places into fifth, while Poland shoot to their highest-ever ranking of sixth -- up from their previous best of 10th in June. Before last year, Poland had never even been inside the top 15, and a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Romania has increased their placing further.

Colombia, France and Belgium also drop three places, to eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Peru (14th, up one), Iceland (19th, up three), Northern Ireland (22nd, up six) and Congo DR (28th, up 13) all register their best-ever ranking. Sweden rocket 16 places from 34th into 18th, helped by their World Cup qualifying win over France, while Haiti are up 15 into 49th.

But there's not such good news for Netherlands (32nd, down one) who drop to their equal-worst ranking. United States (35th, down 12) are now just one position below their worst placing while, 12 months on from their appearance at Euro 2016, Hungary slump 24 places into 57th -- their lowest position for seven years.

Mexico are the top ranked nation in CONCACAF, and remain in 16th, with Costa Rica down sixth to 26th. However, all CONCACAF nations will have the chance to climb back up with the Gold Cup taking place this month.

Egypt remain the No. 1 team in Africa, though drop four places to 24th. Senegal are up three in 27th, followed by Congo DR.

In Asia, Iran are still way out in front and moved up another seven places into 23rd in the process of qualifying for the World Cup. Their nearest challengers are Australia (44th, up four) and Japan (45th, non-mover).

The new FIFA Ranking will be officially published on Thursday.

JULY FIFA RANKING TOP 20

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Argentina

4. Portugal

5. Switzerland

6. Poland

7. Chile

8. Colombia

9. France

10. Belgium

11. Spain

12. Italy

13. England

14. Peru

15. Croatia

16. Mexico

17. Uruguay

18. Sweden

19. Iceland

20. Wales

Dale Johnson has been an editor and journalist at ESPN for 18 years. You can follow him on Twitter @dalejohnsonESPN.