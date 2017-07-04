Previous
Chile
Germany
0
1
FT
Game Details
Portugal
Mexico
2
1
AET
Game Details
Highlights
Bulgaria U19
England U19
0
2
FT
Game Details
Germany U19
Netherlands U19
1
4
FT
Game Details
Europa FC
T.N.S.
5:30 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
5:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Germany
Brazil
3:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
FC Dallas
DC United
12:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By Dale Johnson
Share
Tweet
   

Germany top FIFA World Ranking over Brazil as Switzerland and Poland rise

Head coach Joachim Low, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and defender Matthias Ginter reflect on Germany's Confed Cup win.

Germany will return to the summit of the FIFA World Ranking after their Confederations Cup victory over Chile.

Brazil had held the No. 1 position since April, but the world champions just accrued enough ranking points to reclaim top spot for the first time in two years. Germany climb two places from third to usurp both Brazil and Argentina.

European champions Portugal, who finished third at the Confederations Cup, climb four places to fourth with Chile falling three places to seventh after winning just one match in Russia even though they reached the final.

Switzerland climb four places into fifth, while Poland shoot to their highest-ever ranking of sixth -- up from their previous best of 10th in June. Before last year, Poland had never even been inside the top 15, and a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Romania has increased their placing further.

Colombia, France and Belgium also drop three places, to eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Peru (14th, up one), Iceland (19th, up three), Northern Ireland (22nd, up six) and Congo DR (28th, up 13) all register their best-ever ranking. Sweden rocket 16 places from 34th into 18th, helped by their World Cup qualifying win over France, while Haiti are up 15 into 49th.

But there's not such good news for Netherlands (32nd, down one) who drop to their equal-worst ranking. United States (35th, down 12) are now just one position below their worst placing while, 12 months on from their appearance at Euro 2016, Hungary slump 24 places into 57th -- their lowest position for seven years.

Mexico are the top ranked nation in CONCACAF, and remain in 16th, with Costa Rica down sixth to 26th. However, all CONCACAF nations will have the chance to climb back up with the Gold Cup taking place this month.

Egypt remain the No. 1 team in Africa, though drop four places to 24th. Senegal are up three in 27th, followed by Congo DR.

In Asia, Iran are still way out in front and moved up another seven places into 23rd in the process of qualifying for the World Cup. Their nearest challengers are Australia (44th, up four) and Japan (45th, non-mover).

The new FIFA Ranking will be officially published on Thursday.

JULY FIFA RANKING TOP 20
1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Argentina
4. Portugal
5. Switzerland
6. Poland
7. Chile
8. Colombia
9. France
10. Belgium
11. Spain
12. Italy
13. England
14. Peru
15. Croatia
16. Mexico
17. Uruguay
18. Sweden
19. Iceland
20. Wales

Dale Johnson has been an editor and journalist at ESPN for 18 years. You can follow him on Twitter @dalejohnsonESPN.

