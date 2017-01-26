Diego Maradona announces FIFA ambassador role via Facebook

Chelsea bid farewell to Ivanovic, Peter Crouch completes his century, Sergio Ramos makes a trade and more in The Sweeper.

Diego Maradona has been given an ambassador role by FIFA.

Maradona, 56, led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 but has been a harsh critic of of the game's governing body over the years.

However, the former Boca Juniors and Barcelona man announced his new role with the organisation via his Facebook page on Thursday.

"Now it's official," Maradona said on his account. "Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football."

Maradona is also set to be offered a similar role with former club Napoli once he has settled his tax affairs with the Italian authorities.

He spent seven years at Napoli after joining the club from Barcelona in 1984, leading the club to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, along with the 1987 Coppa Italia and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

Maradona made 90 appearances for Argentina, scoring 34 goals in his stories international career.

