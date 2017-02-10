Cameroon up 29 places in FIFA World Ranking after AFCON triumph

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Cameroon climb in FIFA World Ranking

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

WC hosts Qatar spending $500m a week

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Rummenigge backs U.S. to host World Cup

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Russia increases 2018 World Cup budget

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read
FIFA headquarters

Ex-FIFA security head questions fixing policy

FIFA URGED TO USE BROAD RANGE OF EXPERTISE IN BATT... Matt Slater, Press Association Chief Sports Reporter
Read

Japan official Okano dies; led World Cup bid

Japan Associated Press
Read
Nelson Cabrera Bolivia

FIFA rejects Bolivia's Cabrera appeal

Bolivia Associated Press
Read

FIFA outsources match-fixing probes

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

FIFA open to video refs at 2018 World Cup

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Leverkusen's Calhanoglu banned 4 months

Bayer Leverkusen Associated Press
Read
Moya Dodd

Iran official out of FIFA Council vote

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

FAs could be given option to test sin bins

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Rummenigge: World Cup expansion 'proper nonsense'

FIFA World Cup Mark Lovell
Read

Mexico challenge FIFA over chants

Mexico Associated Press
Read
Red card referee generic sending off

FIFA's sin bin proposal backed by DFL

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Russia to host World Cup draw at Kremlin

FIFA World Cup PA Sport
Read

Rummenigge warns FIFA faces 'revolution'

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Klopp: Van Basten can invent a new game

English Premier League
Read

Klopp disapproves of new FIFA proposals

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
FIFA headquarters

FIFA bans former Bin Hamman aide for life

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Cameroon up 29 places in FIFA World Ranking after AFCON triumph

African Nations Cup winners Cameroon were welcomed home with a parade through the nation's capital city.

African Nations Cup champions Cameroon have moved up to No. 33 in the FIFA World Ranking, a 29-place jump.

But Africa's top-ranked team remains Egypt, who lost in the final but are 25th.

The top five is unchanged following a month when no high-ranked teams played, with Argentina at No. 1.

Brazil are second, followed by World Cup holders Germany and then Chile and Belgium. France climbed above Colombia into sixth place.

Mexico are the highest-placed CONCACAF team at No. 17, while Costa Rica fell two places to No. 19. The United States dropped one to 29.

Iran lead the Asian confederation teams at No. 32, while Russia dropped five places to No. 61.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.