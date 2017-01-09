Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Swiss police probe theft of Hublot watches before FIFA awards gala

ESPN FC's Martin Ainstein recaps the winners and losers from The Best FIFA awards in Zurich.
The FC crew debate whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo was most deserving of the FIFA's Best Men's Player award.
Craig Burley and Ross Dyer assess how long Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to dominate player awards.

FIFA has filed a report with police in Switzerland after six Hublot watches went missing before Monday's The Best gala in Zurich.

The watches, estimated at €93,000 each, were to have been given to Cristiano Ronaldo, Claudio Ranieri and the other winners at FIFA's top award ceremony.

Instead, Hublot representatives were obligated to hand out alternates as police investigate, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday.

A FIFA spokesman said: "We are looking into what happened to the watches. They went missing somewhere."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

