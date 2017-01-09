Swiss police probe theft of Hublot watches before FIFA awards gala

ESPN FC's Martin Ainstein recaps the winners and losers from The Best FIFA awards in Zurich.

FIFA has filed a report with police in Switzerland after six Hublot watches went missing before Monday's The Best gala in Zurich.

The watches, estimated at €93,000 each, were to have been given to Cristiano Ronaldo, Claudio Ranieri and the other winners at FIFA's top award ceremony.

Instead, Hublot representatives were obligated to hand out alternates as police investigate, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday.

A FIFA spokesman said: "We are looking into what happened to the watches. They went missing somewhere."

