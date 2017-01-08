Trending: World Cup expansion is approved, Ronaldo is FIFA Best Player

The FC crew voice concerns over a 48-nation format.

Here are the latest stories for Tuesday.

WORLD CUP: The FIFA Council has unanimously approved plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026 onwards, opting for a group stage format of 16 groups of three nations.

FIFA: Cristiano Ronaldo said winning FIFA's Best Men's Player for 2016 "shows that people aren't blind" after beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prize in Zurich on Monday. Ronaldo and Messi did not vote for each other.

- Ronaldo and Messi were both named to the FIFPro World11 team, but Griezmann was left out as nine of the spots went to players from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

- United States star Carli Lloyd was named Best Women's Player, Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri won the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year and Mohd Faiz Subri won the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

- Real Madrid legends Roberto Carlos and Michel Salgado have slammed Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars for snubbing the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Monday.

ARGENTINA: A statue of Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi was vandalised in Buenos Aires on Monday.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: BVB have dedicated the FIFA Fan Award that was jointly awarded to their fans and Liverpool fans to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have not entertained any transfer talks for their star attacker Philippe Coutinho, manager Jurgen Klopp says.

FA CUP: Premier League leaders Chelsea will face a West London derby against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round. FULL DRAW

MAN UNITED: Chris Smalling has said that he pushes himself to the limit "all the time" and explained that he needed his recent two-month break from action after he played against Chelsea on Oct. 23 with a broken toe.

MAN CITY: Regan Poole's early red card for Manchester United under-23s was punished on Monday night, as manager Nicky Butt's 10 men went on to lose 3-1 against Manchester City in the clubs' Premier League 2 Division One fixture in Leigh.

ARSENAL: Mesut Ozil has told kicker that Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race and praised Arsene Wenger for giving him the "freedom on the pitch" he needs to be at his best.

- Arsenal midfielder and U.S. under-23 international Gedion Zelalem is nearing a move to Borussia Dortmund, sources have told ESPN FC.

MLS: The LA Galaxy may be cutting back on costs, but that hasn't diminished the team's appetite for designated players.

