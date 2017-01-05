Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Mohd Faiz Subri wins 2016 Puskas Award for best goal

Mohd Faiz Subri
Mohd Faiz Subri took home the Puskas Award for best goal on Monday.

Mohd Faiz Subri won the Puskas Award for best goal at the Best FIFA Football Awards for 2016 on Monday. 

Subri, who plays attacking midfielder for Malaysia Super League club Penang FA, scored with a wildly swerving long-range free kick from around 35 yards out against Pahang on Feb. 16, 2016.

"This is the best moment of my life. I never imagined that I would ever win this award. My first thought was to ring my family because without them I would not be a professional footballer," Subri said.

"This is an award not just for me and my club but for the whole of Malaysia. When I went up on the stage to collect it, I honestly didn't know what to say. I couldn't believe that I was in the same company as some of the true greats of football."

Subri's goal bested efforts from Corinthians midfielder Marlone, who scored from a chested half-volley against Chilean side Cobresal, as well as Venezuela Women's Under-17 star Daniuska Rodriguez, whose solo goal turned heads at the U17 Sudamericano Championship.

Brazilian Wendell Lira took home the award last year for his swerving bicycle kick against  Atletico Goianiense.

Other past winners include Cristiano Ronaldo (2009), Hamit Altintop (2010), Neymar (2011), Miroslav Stoch (2012), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2013) and James Rodriguez (2014).

Voting was performed by fans online at FIFA.com.

