Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC, Ronaldo and Messi up for FIFA award

Gab Marcotti sits down with Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti to discuss his transition to Germany, Arsene Wenger and more.

BAYERN MUNICH: Carlo Ancelotti has spoken exclusively to ESPN FC and says there was no need for a major overhaul when he replaced Pep Guardiola as Bayern Munich manager last year.

- Ancelotti also paid tribute to current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, while also admitting he is slightly envious of Arsene Wenger's longevity at Arsenal and tipping Paul Clement to succeed in management.

FIFA: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are hoping to be crowned The Best in Monday's rebranded FIFA awards.

- FIFA is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower-quality football.

BARCELONA: Luis Enrique conceded that Barcelona are now relying on Real Madrid to slip up after they fell five points behind Zinedine Zidane's side at the top of La Liga.

- Luis Enrique has knocked back claims which emerged from Croatia on Sunday suggesting Ivan Rakitic is on the verge of a move to Manchester City.

REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane has revealed "new talents" as a manager, and has handled Cristiano Ronaldo better than his Real Madrid predecessor Rafael Benitez. That's the opinion of his former France international teammate Bixente Lizarazu.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte insisted that John Terry did not deserve to be sent off in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough, and suggested that Chelsea will appeal their captain's red card.

ARSENAL: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he wants to know whether Arsene Wenger is staying on as manager before deciding whether to sign a contract extension.

- Torino's claim that Arsenal made a bid of £55 million for striker Andrea Belotti has been disputed in north London.

MAN UNITED: Eric Bailly said he'd relish the chance to play alongside of Victor Lindelof at Manchester United should the club make a move to bring the defender in from Benfica during the winter window.

- Jose Mourinho has said Wayne Rooney's motivation will determine how long he keeps playing at the top level -- and the Portuguese is not thinking about how long the forward has left on his contract.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool's goalless draw with Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon was "boring" and said the visitors deserved to take the game to a replay.

MAN CITY: Pep Guardiola has taken responsibility for Manchester City's struggles this season and asked for patience as he tries to adapt his ideas to English football.

JUVENTUS: Paulo Dybala won't be leaving Juventus, according to the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, who played down reported links to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

MLS: Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey says he remains optimistic that forward Clint Dempsey will be ready to participate in the opening of training camp later this month, but otherwise struck a cautious tone as it related to the forward's recovery from an irregular heartbeat.

