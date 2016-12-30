ESPN FC's Alternative Awards: Ronaldo, England, Valencia and more

Gab Marcotti defends his selections of Gianluigi Buffon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pepe as part of this 2016 team of the year.

As the great and the good of football gather in Zurich to celebrate what FIFA are calling The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony, we decided to host our own alternative celebrations for some of the year's worst things. Unfortunately, we couldn't afford Eva Longoria. The budget only stretched to Iain Macintosh.

NATIONAL NADIR OF THE YEAR: ENGLAND

In his four-year tenure with England there were very few genuinely great performances under Roy Hodgson, but there weren't too many terrible ones either. His team simply cruised at a level of comfortable averageness. Until Nice at Euro 2016 when they lost 2-1 to minnows Iceland. There have been some disastrous England displays in the last 50 years, but nothing that came close to this. Nothing that touches the true horror of 11 millionaire footballers suddenly playing as if they were wearing flippers.

INDIVIDUAL WAKING NIGHTMARE OF THE YEAR: CRISTIANO RONALDO

No-one could question Cristiano Ronaldo's position as one-of-the-best-two-players-in-the-world, but sometimes there's something about his manner that seems to invite ridicule. Ordinarily, of course, his talent proves an effective deflector shield to the mockery, but this was not the case on June 18 when Portugal played Austria and Ronaldo's intensifying misery united the world. In a 0-0 draw at Euro 2016 he wasted scores of free kicks, missed multiple chances and then, with redemption at his feet, blasted a penalty off the post. Would he have the last laugh? It seemed so when he headed home with four minutes left. But this was Ronaldo's waking nightmare. The goal was ruled out for offside.

DO YOU LIKE WATCHING FROM THE STANDS AWARD OF THE YEAR: FERNANDINHO

Did Fernandinho just want some time off? It might have been more helpful to fill in a holiday form and hand it at the office. At least that way Manchester City might get to finish a game with 11 players. Fernandinho's accumulation of three red cards in six games is the sort of achievement that, were it to happen in a game of Football Manager, would result in one of those unwise experiments in the resistance of laptops to sudden drops from windows, immersion in water or fire. All things considered, Pep Guardiola's tetchiness with the press seemed quite restrained.

U-TURN OF THE YEAR: LIONEL MESSI

We've all done it. Tipped up the Monopoly board and stormed upstairs. Broken a pool cue across our knee. Retired from international football after missing a penalty in your fourth defeat in a final in nine years. Well, maybe just Lionel Messi for that last one... but it's all the same flavour. When your blood pressure eventually drops back to normal and the red mist drifts away, you still have to trudge back and sheepishly put everything right. "I gave serious thought to quitting," said Messi, who did rather more than that in the summer of 2016. "But my love for my country and this shirt is too great."

COMEDY CLUB OF THE YEAR: VALENCIA

Valencia began 2016 in the middle of La Liga, looking hopefully to Gary Neville to lead them back to the Champions League. Then things started to go horribly wrong. Neville was sacked in March, replaced by Pako Ayestaran, and Valencia ended the campaign in 12th. And then things got even worse. Down the table they plunged and Ayestaran left in September. Former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli arrived to steady the ship, but that didn't work either and he resigned after only 10 games. Having started the year looking to excel in La Liga, the club ended it in serious danger of exiting La Liga.

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP AWARD FOR BONDING WITH THE FANS: JOLEON LESCOTT

As anyone who has ever been married knows, it's crucial to make sure you always get the last word in on an argument, the snappier the better. And what's snappier than a picture? After all, they say a thousand words. That's the strategy Joleon Lescott appeared to employ in 2016 when he responded to abusive Aston Villa fans by tweeting a picture of a very expensive car. Of course, Lescott claimed that he had done no such thing; insisting that the phone had tweeted the picture itself while nestled in his pocket.

ESPN FC's Craig Burley has his say as to who 2016 belonged to in the world of football, and it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo.

CATASTROPHIC REBRAND OF THE YEAR: CHECKATRADE TROPHY

The old Johnstone's Paint Trophy, formerly known by half a dozen other names, was never the most glamorous bauble. A competition for English lower league teams, no-one took it seriously until the latter rounds when a day out at Wembley beckoned for a club that, in all likelihood, had felt increasingly unloved by modern football. But what a day out that was. There may not be too many of them left now that the Football League have had their way. Behold, the Checkatrade Trophy, redesigned to include 16 Premier League and Championship "B Teams" who use the small teams as a sort of shooting gallery for their academy sides. It's gone down really well. So well that hardly any supporters, of big clubs or small, turned up to watch it.

BRIEFEST BULLET POINT ON THE CV OF THE YEAR: SAM ALLARDYCE

Saviour to a host of unfashionable clubs toiling in the lower reaches, having spent an entire career fighting for recognition at the top level, Sam Allardyce landed the England job. But he lost it after a single game through his own badly timed and unfortunately recorded bravado. If Shakespeare were alive today, he'd be writing Sam's saga down in at least two parts. Now Allardyce is back, fighting for survival in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. A modern day Icarus, smoke still rising from his wings.

WOW WHAT WENT WRONG PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SIMONE ZAZA

It's not just the penalty. Okay, it's mostly the penalty. But it's everything. Has anyone, in terms of how things could have gone versus how things actually went, had a worse year than Simone Zaza? He started 2016 as both a member of the dominating Italy and Juventus teams and ended it with a disastrous spell at West Ham that produced precisely no goals and probably never will. Ouch. But he will never forget that penalty -- a comical miss against Germany as Italy lost 6-5 in a shootout to Germany at Euro 2016. If you're going to shuffle up to the penalty spot like an Andalusian dancing horse, you really need to put the ball into the net and not into a low earth orbit.

Iain Macintosh covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @IainMacintosh.