Sunderland
Liverpool
1
1
LIVE 71'
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
LIVE 73'
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 69'
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
2
1
LIVE 70'
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Eva Longoria to host Best FIFA Football Awards with Marco Schreyl

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria is best known for her role in the television series Desperate Housewives.

Actress Eva Longoria will host the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony alongside presenter Marco Schreyl, the governing body has announced.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony takes place in Zurich on Jan. 9 and will see the Best FIFA Men's Player, Women's Player, Men's Coach, Women's Coach and Puskas awards handed out.

Longoria, best known for her role in the television series Desperate Housewives, is also a director and producer as well as an actress.

She is also known for her charity work, having founded Eva's Heroes, an organisation dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual special needs, and the Eva Longoria Foundation, which supports Latinas and education.

Longoria's co-presenter Schreyl has hosted some of Germany's biggest shows over the last decade, including "Pop Idol" and "Germany's Got Talent."

He has also covered a number of sporting events including Champions League and Bundesliga matches, as well as the 2004 Olympic Games.

