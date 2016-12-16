Professional Footballers' Association keen on heading ban for under-10s

Children under 10 could be prevented from heading the ball in England and Wales amid health concerns.

Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chief executive Gordon Taylor has told the Daily Telegraph he would like to see a ban on players under-10 heading the ball.

The PFA, the union for footballers in England and Wales, is recommending the measure in light of studies linking heading with serious brain conditions and, if implemented, would see the two British countries follow the United States' lead in protecting youngsters.

Asked if the PFA would follow the Scottish Youth Football Association in urging a rethink on current guidelines, Taylor said: "I think that has to be a serious consideration. It is not a knee-jerk reaction. It would be a considered reaction bearing in mind evidence that has been coming through from different sports and to a limited extent in football.

"It would be a statement that might encourage a greater attention to this issue with regard to developed adults."

He added: "We don't want to put off the next generation but we need to be very mindful. The game needs to have a duty of care to all its participants."

In October, a study into heading from the University of Stirling identified "significant'' changes in brain function from routine practice.

Researchers tested a group of 19 footballers by making them head a ball 20 times. The ball was fired from a machine designed to simulate the pace and power of a corner and scientists tested players' brain function and memory before and immediately after the heading sessions. They were also tested after 24 hours, 48 hours and two weeks.

Increased inhibition in the brain was detected after just a single session of heading. Memory test performance was also reduced between 41 and 67 percent, with effects normalising within 24 hours.

Dr Willie Stewart, who collaborated on the research, has told the Telegraph that while effects only lasted a day and the study did not examine the effect on children, he believed "it is probably not a good idea to be exposing young brains," adding: "It's just a gut feeling."

In May, the Football Association said it would lead a British-based effort to find out if heading the ball is linked to developing brain illnesses later in life, and it underlined its commitment to the subject after the University of Stirling's research was made public.

The issue had attracted significant public attention after former England and West Brom striker Jeff Astle died in 2002 at the age of 59, suffering from early on-set dementia, which a coroner found was caused by heading the ball, giving the cause of death as "industrial disease.''

A subsequent re-examination of Astle's brain found he was suffering from the neuro-degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE can only be established following death and it has also been found in deceased American footballers, boxers and rugby players.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

