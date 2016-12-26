Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
By PA Sport
FIFA considering rule change to improve player behaviour towards refs

The FC crew share their Christmas wishes for teams around the Premier League.

Marco van Basten says FIFA is considering introducing further measures to improve player behaviour towards officials.

The world governing body's chief officer for technical development has admitted football could learn from rugby, which allows only captains to speak to referees.

"There are a lot of players now who are complaining during a game,'' former Netherlands striker and manager Van Basten said in an interview with the BBC. "I am sure the behaviour of the players can be better -- we are thinking about putting it back in the right direction.''

When asked about comparisons with rugby, Van Basten replied: "I think we can learn from every sport and they can learn from us -- but we have to confront the problem.''

Television replays to assist referees were used for the first time in FIFA competition during this month's Club World Cup in Japan, while in English football referees were given the power to issue red cards to confrontational players.

"This is what we have to do to help the referees,'' Van Basten said about rule changes. "We try to make a good product -- dynamic, exciting, but in the end also honest.

"There's a lot of emotion in the game and that's what's good -- but we have to control it also.''

