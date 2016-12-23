Argentina 'Team of the Year' in FIFA World Ranking, France biggest movers

Craig Burley doesn't put much stock into FIFA's world rankings and says it doesn't necessarily evaluate nations accurately.

Argentina finish 2016 on top of the FIFA World Ranking, earning the accolade of "Team of the Year."

Argentina, who lost to Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario having also being runners-up in the Copa America and the World Cup in the preceding two years, replaced Belgium at the top of the ranking in April and have been there ever since.

La Albiceleste won 10 of their 15 games in 2016, losing three times and drawing twice. Edgardo Bauza replaced Gerardo Martino as coach in August after a troubled start to World Cup qualifying which sees Argentina only fifth in the table.

Belgium, who were "Team of the Year" in 2015, have now dropped down to fifth place while Brazil have moved up to second, and almost replaced their CONMEBOL rivals in first place last month.

France have been named "Mover of the Year," awarded to the nation who earn the most ranking points in the last 12 months. Didier Deschamps' team won 13 of their 17 games and drew three -- their only defeat being to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016.

Les Bleus, who had not played competitive football for two years due to qualifying for Euro 2016 as hosts, started the year in 25th place in the ranking, and finish in seventh -- European champions Portugal are eighth.

Edgardo Bauza took charge of Argentina on Aug. 1.

The biggest rise in places was from Guinea-Bissau, who moved up 78 places to 65th in qualifying for the African Nations Cup for the first time, and Curacao, climbing 76 spots to 75th after good results in Caribbean and CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers.

Wales finish the year one place above England in 12th.

Costa Rica are CONCACAF's leading nation in 17th, one place above Mexico with United States in 28th.

Iran are the No. 1 nation in Asia in 29th, with South Korea 37th, Japan 45th and Australia 48th.

Senegal are the top-ranked African nation in 33rd, though Ivory Coast and Tunisia are just behind in 34th and 35th.

Most FIFA Ranking points in 2016:

1 France

2 Peru

3 Poland

4 Guinea-Bissau

5 Brazil

6 Costa Rica

7 Curacao

8 Burkina Faso

9 Argentina

10 Saudi Arabia & Venezuela

Current FIFA Ranking Top 20

1 Argentina

2 Brazil

3 Germany

4 Belgium

5 Chile

6 Colombia

7 France

8 Portugal

9 Uruguay

10 Spain

11 Switzerland

12 Wales

13 England

14 Croatia

15 Poland

16 Italy

17 Costa Rica

18 Mexico

19 Peru

20 Ecuador

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.