Argentina 'Team of the Year' in FIFA World Ranking, France biggest movers

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Edgardo Bauza

Argentina 'Team of Year' in FIFA Ranking

FIFA Ranking ESPN staff
Read
Vitaly Mutko, Russian Sports Minister

Mutko among FIFA council candidates

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read

UK nations may unite over poppy appeal

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read

FIFA seeks 2-year ban for Nigeria's Adamu

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

FIFA to look at report of Russia U21 doping

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Alfredo Hawit

FIFA bans two Honduran officials for life

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
FIFA headquarters

FIFA fines Latin American nations for chant

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

FIFA fines home nations over poppies

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read

Infantino: FIFA not in charge of players' tax

Blog - FIFA Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Viktor Kassai

FIFA president defends CWC video replays

FIFA Club World Cup Associated Press
Read

FIFA rejects Niersbach appeal over ban

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
Viktor Kassai

FIFA defend VAR trial for Ronaldo goal

FIFA Club World Cup Adriana Garcia
Read
Penang winger Faiz Subri

Faiz Subri gets FAM boost for FIFA Puskas

Puskas Award ESPN Staff
Read
World Cup trophy

Clubs ask FIFA not to expand World Cup

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
FIFA headquarters

CAS to hear Madrid appeals before Jan

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read
Kashima Antlers

VAR used for first time at Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup Dermot Corrigan
Read

How will Video Assistant Refs work?

FIFA Club World Cup
Read

DFB boss warns over World Cup workload

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

FIFA scandal: Argentine firm to pay $112m

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read

Busy schedule 'killing' players - Guardiola

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Argentina 'Team of the Year' in FIFA World Ranking, France biggest movers

Craig Burley doesn't put much stock into FIFA's world rankings and says it doesn't necessarily evaluate nations accurately.

Argentina finish 2016 on top of the FIFA World Ranking, earning the accolade of "Team of the Year."

Argentina, who lost to Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario having also being runners-up in the Copa America and the World Cup in the preceding two years, replaced Belgium at the top of the ranking in April and have been there ever since.

La Albiceleste won 10 of their 15 games in 2016, losing three times and drawing twice. Edgardo Bauza replaced Gerardo Martino as coach in August after a troubled start to World Cup qualifying which sees Argentina only fifth in the table.

Belgium, who were "Team of the Year" in 2015, have now dropped down to fifth place while Brazil have moved up to second, and almost replaced their CONMEBOL rivals in first place last month.

France have been named "Mover of the Year," awarded to the nation who earn the most ranking points in the last 12 months. Didier Deschamps' team won 13 of their 17 games and drew three -- their only defeat being to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016.

Les Bleus, who had not played competitive football for two years due to qualifying for Euro 2016 as hosts, started the year in 25th place in the ranking, and finish in seventh -- European champions Portugal are eighth. 

Edgardo Bauza
Edgardo Bauza took charge of Argentina on Aug. 1.

The biggest rise in places was from Guinea-Bissau, who moved up 78 places to 65th in qualifying for the African Nations Cup for the first time, and Curacao, climbing 76 spots to 75th after good results in Caribbean and CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers. 

Wales finish the year one place above England in 12th.

Costa Rica are CONCACAF's leading nation in 17th, one place above Mexico with United States in 28th.

Iran are the No. 1 nation in Asia in 29th, with South Korea 37th, Japan 45th and Australia 48th.

Senegal are the top-ranked African nation in 33rd, though Ivory Coast and Tunisia are just behind in 34th and 35th.

Most FIFA Ranking points in 2016:
1 France
2 Peru
3 Poland
4 Guinea-Bissau
5 Brazil
6 Costa Rica
7 Curacao
8 Burkina Faso
9 Argentina
10 Saudi Arabia & Venezuela

Current FIFA Ranking Top 20
1 Argentina
2 Brazil
3 Germany
4 Belgium
5 Chile
6 Colombia
7 France
8 Portugal
9 Uruguay
10 Spain
11 Switzerland
12 Wales
13 England
14 Croatia
15 Poland
16 Italy
17 Costa Rica
18 Mexico
19 Peru
20 Ecuador

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.