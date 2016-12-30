Previous
When are The Best FIFA Football awards? When was Ballon d'Or?

ESPN FC's Martin Ainstein breaks down FIFA's new award, The Best Men's Player 2016.

The Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Men's Player awards are now separate. Find out all the information about them and The Best FIFA Football awards ceremony below.

When are the award ceremonies?

- The Ballon d'Or award was announced on Dec. 12, 2016. 

- The FIFA Best Men's Player award, Best Women's Player and FIFA Puskas award (for the best goal of 2016) will be presented at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017 in Zurich at 6.30 p.m. CET (12.30 p.m. ET)

Who are the finalists?

- Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or for a fourth time, beating Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to world football's top individual prize for 2016. Full 30-name rank here.

- The 23-man shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player was brought down to three on Dec. 2 and is between Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) and Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid). 

Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri, Portugal's Fernando Santos and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane are on the FIFA Coach of the Year award shortlist.

The shortlist for the Best Women's Player award is Carli Lloyd (U.S.), Marta (Brazil) and Melanie Behringer (Germany). While Corinthians attacking midfielder Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri are the three nominees for the FIFA Puskas award for the best goal of 2016.

Why are there two awards?

France Football magazine announced new rule changes for its Ballon d'Or award in September after it ended its six-year association with FIFA -- a relationship in which the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's World Player of the Year had combined to recognise the world's best player in one award.

Before the partnership with FIFA, the Ballon d'Or was given to the top European player from 1956 from 1994. And between 1995 and 2009, it was awarded to the best player from any continent playing at a European club.

Since 2010, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been awarded the prize. Messi has won four times (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015), while Ronaldo has won twice (2013 and 2014).

Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d'Or.

When was the last time different players won the two awards?

That was in 2004 when Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or and Barcelona's Ronaldinho claimed the FIFA prize.

Who votes for the awards now?

- The Ballon d'Or was decided by a panel of 173 sports journalists with one from each country,

- The FIFA awards are a bit different, says FIFA:

"The Best trophies for player and coach of the year, in both men's and women's football, will be the result of a combined voting process, in which 50 percent of the decision will be taken based on the choices of captains and head coaches of all national teams around the globe.

"The other 50 percent will be split between the result of an online public ballot and the submissions from a selected group of over 200 media representatives from the six continents."

Whereas it used to be divided into 33.3 percent captains, coaches and journalists, that has now changed to 25 percent captains, coaches and journalists and an additional 25 percent fan vote.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

