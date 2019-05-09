Previous
Paris FC
Lens
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Alaba's title-winning showing tops Player Power Rankings ahead of Sterling

Following a fairy tale ending to their Bayern Munich careers, ESPN FC's Steve Nicol chimes on the departing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
ESPN FC's Craig Burley can't hold in his excitement after watching Manchester City's dominant FA Cup victory over Watford.

David Alaba excelled in Bayern's title-winning victory, while Raheem Sterling's performance in Man City's FA Cup triumph fell short with our panel. Our global editors pick their top 10 performers from the weekend.

Also receiving votes: Jean-Paul Boetius (Mainz).

Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.

