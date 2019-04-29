Power Rankings: Liverpool leapfrog Barcelona into lead, Tottenham second

Steve Nicol says he feels guilty for doubting Liverpool could pull off a comeback against Barcelona and reach the Champions League final.

Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop examine where things went wrong for Ajax, pointing out the instances in which their inexperience cost them against Tottenham.

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop weighs up who will stay and who will go at Barcelona following their UEFA Champions League exit against Liverpool.

Sensational comebacks are reflected at the top of Shaka's latest Top 10, which is led by the participants in an all-English Champions League final.

Dropping out: Atletico Madrid

Agree? Disagree? Let us know, and watch Shaka defend his picks on ESPN FC TV, which airs daily on ESPN+.