Power Rankings: Barcelona remain at the summit as PSG fall out of top 10

Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Benfica
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Eintracht Frankfurt
Internazionale
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Slavia Prague
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zenit St Petersburg
Villarreal
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
FC Salzburg
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Krasnodar
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Dynamo Kiev
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Power Rankings: Barcelona remain at the summit

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Portugal players surround the referee during their World Cup group-stage match against Iran.

Football's evolving rules are not unnecessary meddling

Blog - ESPN FC United Michael Cox
Read

Soccer's greatest captains from Messi to Marta

Blog - ESPN FC United James Martin, Deputy Editor
Read

Player Power Rankings: Morata No. 1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read

Power Rankings: Barca reclaim top spot, Man City slip

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
With Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino both injured, whichever club copes best without them could have an edge in a extra-close title race.

Coping without Firmino, Fernandinho pivotal in title race

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Player Power Rankings: Messi No. 1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read

The game's most underrated players

ESPN FC United Michael Cox
Read

Power Rankings: Man City stay top, Juve plummet

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
With two aerial specialists in Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus are a bit of a throwback and present a unique challenge to any defence.

Ronaldo, Mandzukic present tough aerial challenge for Atletico

UEFA Champions League Michael Cox
Read

Tragedy in the Vulture's Nest: What happened at Flamengo?

ESPN FC United Catherine Osborn, Special to ESPN
Read
Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring in AC Milan's Serie A win at Atalanta.

Player Power Rankings: Piatek No. 1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read

Photo story: Landon Donovan's indoor soccer debut

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read

Overcoming 'low block' could decide Prem title

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Power Rankings: Man City stay on top as Barca fall

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Scholes finally goes into management with Oldham

ESPN FC United Andy Mitten
Read

Tuchel's moment of truth as PSG manager

UEFA Champions League Simon Kuper
Read

Player Power Rankings: Aguero No. 1 again

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read

Exclusive: Herrera, Man United's captain without the armband

Premier League Musa Okwonga
Read

Power Rankings: Man City rocket to the top

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
 By Shaka Hislop
Share
Tweet
   

Power Rankings: Barcelona remain at the summit as PSG fall out of top 10

Mark Donaldson takes us through his picks for his Fantasy La Liga team, which includes three Barcelona players and no one from Real Madrid.

Barcelona are still our No. 1, but three mammoth clubs have fallen outside the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's Power Rankings.

Dropping out: Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know, and watch Shaka defend his picks on ESPN FC TV.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.