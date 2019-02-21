Alvaro Morata beats Ji Dong-Won to top of Player Power Rankings

The FC crew answer your tweets on the wind factor at Goodison Park, the most intriguing title race in Europe, how good Gerard Pique is and more.

Netting your first brace for your new club is a good way to reach the summit of Player Power Rankings this week. Our global editors pick their top 10 performers from the weekend.

Also receiving votes: Troy Deeney (Watford), Emre Can (Juventus).

Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.