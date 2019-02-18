Power Rankings: Barcelona reclaim top spot as Man City slip; Liverpool climb

Alejandro Moreno examines Barcelona's reliance on Lionel Messi after he scored his 50th career hat trick in a win at Sevilla.

After another dominant first-half performance against Barcelona, the FC crew attribute Real Madrid's defeat to poor finishing and defensive lapses.

The Lionel Messi show, followed by an emphatic Clasico win, sees Barca back at No. 1. Elsewhere, the Premier League leaders move up.

Dropping out: Tottenham.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know, and watch Shaka defend his picks on ESPN FC TV.