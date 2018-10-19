Luis Suarez's Clasico hat trick tops Player Power Rankings

Previous
Luis Suarez has stepped up magnificently in Lionel Messi's absence and nowhere was that more evident than in Sunday's Clasico.

Player Power Rankings: Suarez No. 1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read
Iturralde refereed three clasicos in his career. 'You always have nerves before such a high profile game. So you want the game to start. That is where you are in control.'

EXCLUSIVE: What it's like to referee a Clasico

Spanish Primera Division Dermot Corrigan
Read
Dybala did the damage upon Ronaldo's latest return to Old Trafford as Juve wrapped up a deceptively comfortable 1-0 win.

Power Rankings: Juve stay No. 1; PSG, Atletico fall

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring one of his five goals against Dusseldorf.

Player Power Rankings: Jovic No. 1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal.

Ronaldo celebrates historic 400; Madrid misery peaks at 480

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN Staff
Read
Genoa's in-form forward Krzysztof Piatek

Forget Messi and Ronaldo: Piatek leads top leagues in goals

FC United Andrew Cesare Richardson, ESPN writer
Read
Ben Thornley's career didn't go the way many expected but the Class of 92 member isn't sanguine about the way things turned out.

United's Class of '92 star not bitter about lost career

FC United Nick Miller
Read

Power Rankings: Juve stay No. 1; Atletico climb

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
England captain Harry Kane won the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 2018 World Cup

W2W4: England, Italy face relegation; Brazil face Argentina

International Break W2W4 Nick Ames
Read

Player Power Rankings: Mbappe No.1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read
In Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Paulo Dybala wasted no time, opening up the scoring for Juventus inside five minutes.

Power Rankings: Juve stay top; Barca up, Liverpool down

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
For Jose and Manchester United, it has been an awful start to the season.

Mourinho, Man United must change to salvage season

Manchester United Ian Darke
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles the ball in Juventus' Serie A win over Napoli.

Power Rankings: Cristiano Ronaldo No. 1 as Serie A soars

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read
Football isn't always kind to young players who win the World Cup -- Ronaldinho, anymore? -- so it's natural to worry that PSG forward, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, has got his career upside down.

Kylian Mbappe and the curse of winning a World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain Simon Kuper
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo has won FIFA's The Best award

Power Rankings: Juventus go top, Barca drop

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo again graces the cover as FIFA 19 pushes the game even further than past editions.

Ultimate 'FIFA 19' preview: what you need to know

FIFA 19 James Tyler
Read
Germany's Euro 2024 bid led by Reinhard Grindel, left, started off as a foregone conclusion but feels far from certain ahead of Thursday's vote.

Has Germany lost confidence in Euro 2024 bid vs. Turkey?

Euro 2024 Raphael Honigstein
Read
Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring in Sevilla's La Liga win over Levante.

Power Rankings: Ben Yedder beats Stuani to No. 1

Player Power Rankings ESPN
Read

Power Rankings: Barca take No. 1, Madrid slide

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Jesus Duenas celebrates after scoring in Tigres' Campeones Cup match against Toronto.

Tigres' quality trumps Toronto in Campeones Cup

Campeones Cup Arch Bell
Read
Luis Suarez's Clasico hat trick tops Player Power Rankings

Check out all the notable action from Europe this weekend, including Luis Suarez's hat trick, Cristiano Ronaldo's winner and Kylian Mbappe's genius.

A hat trick in El Clasico plays well with voters for Player Power Rankings. Our global editors pick their top 10 performers from the weekend.

Also receiving votes: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting below or on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.

