Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Neymar dominates Toulouse to top first Player Power Rankings of 2017-18

After another impressive match, Jonathan Johnson reflects on the excitement and dynamism Neymar has brought to PSG.

ESPN FC's worldwide editorial desks nominate their top performers from the weekend's action, and the results are collated into a top 10. This is Player Power Rankings.

1. Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain

Why he's here: Neymar scored two, assisted on another two and dazzled the crowd in his Parc des Princes debut, a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

2. Marcos Alonso | Chelsea

Why he's here: Why he's here: Alonso's stunning free kick and a last-gasp goal earned Chelsea all three points in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

3. Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Why he's here: Pogba scored one and assisted on another in an impressive display in midfield as Manchester United beat Swansea 4-0.

4. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez

Why he's here: Chicharito scored both the Hammers' goals, but they still fell 3-2 to Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

5. Mauro Icardi | Inter Milan

Why he's here: Icardi scored from the penalty spot and struck again nine minutes later to secure Inter a 3-0 win vs. Fiorentina on Sunday.

Neymar Player Power Rankings
Neymar dazzled with a pair of goals and a pair of assists in his Parc des Princes debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

6. Cristhian Stuani | Girona

Why he's here: Why he's here: Stuani scored both of newly promoted Girona's goals as they held on for a 2-2 draw vs. Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

7. Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Why he's here: Why he's here: Bale opened the scoring before adding an assist to his tally as Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 on Sunday.

8. Christian Pulisic | Borussia Dortmund

Why he's here: Pulisic registered a goal and an assist as Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 3-0 at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

9. Malcom | Bordeaux

Why he's here: Malcom scored a pair of goals as Bordeaux fought for a 3-3 draw at Lyon on Saturday.

10. Patrick Cutrone | AC Milan

Why he's here: Cutrone scored one goal and assisted on another as Milan defeated Crotone 3-0 at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday.

Also receiving votes: Jonas (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Vincent Aboubakar (Porto), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid).

Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting below or on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.

