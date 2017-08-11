Neymar dominates Toulouse to top first Player Power Rankings of 2017-18
ESPN FC's worldwide editorial desks nominate their top performers from the weekend's action, and the results are collated into a top 10. This is Player Power Rankings.
1. Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain
Why he's here: Neymar scored two, assisted on another two and dazzled the crowd in his Parc des Princes debut, a 6-2 win over Toulouse.
2. Marcos Alonso | Chelsea
Why he's here: Why he's here: Alonso's stunning free kick and a last-gasp goal earned Chelsea all three points in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
3. Paul Pogba | Manchester United
Why he's here: Pogba scored one and assisted on another in an impressive display in midfield as Manchester United beat Swansea 4-0.
4. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez
Why he's here: Chicharito scored both the Hammers' goals, but they still fell 3-2 to Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.
5. Mauro Icardi | Inter Milan
Why he's here: Icardi scored from the penalty spot and struck again nine minutes later to secure Inter a 3-0 win vs. Fiorentina on Sunday.
6. Cristhian Stuani | Girona
Why he's here: Why he's here: Stuani scored both of newly promoted Girona's goals as they held on for a 2-2 draw vs. Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
7. Gareth Bale | Real Madrid
Why he's here: Why he's here: Bale opened the scoring before adding an assist to his tally as Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 on Sunday.
8. Christian Pulisic | Borussia Dortmund
Why he's here: Pulisic registered a goal and an assist as Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 3-0 at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.
9. Malcom | Bordeaux
Why he's here: Malcom scored a pair of goals as Bordeaux fought for a 3-3 draw at Lyon on Saturday.
10. Patrick Cutrone | AC Milan
Why he's here: Cutrone scored one goal and assisted on another as Milan defeated Crotone 3-0 at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday.
Also receiving votes: Jonas (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Vincent Aboubakar (Porto), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid).
Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting below or on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.