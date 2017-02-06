Sadio Mane revives despondent Liverpool to top Player Power Rankings

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley review this week's player power rankings, which see Sadio Mane top the list.

Also receiving votes: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting below or on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.