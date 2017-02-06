Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 31/10  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Sadio Mane revives despondent Liverpool to top Player Power Rankings

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley review this week's player power rankings, which see Sadio Mane top the list.

Also receiving votes: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

Comments

