Chelsea retain Power Rankings lead; Barcelona boosted but Sevilla slip

Craig Burley says Chelsea's dominant performance versus Arsenal was an indication of why they're title favourites.

ESPN FC's Craig Burley gives an in-depth analysis of how Chelsea's formation is able to be so effective.

Peter Walton joins the FC crew to weigh in on Arsene Wenger's claim that Chelsea's first goal came from a clear foul.

There's no change at the top end after leaders Chelsea showed everyone why they're No. 1.

1. Chelsea (no change)

Saturday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal was a reminder of Chelsea's status as champions-elect of the Premier League. Against supposed title rivals, Antonio Conte's side were superior in every department as they cruised three points closer to glory.

2. Juventus (no change)

Talking of a club reminding rivals who is boss ... Juventus claimed Derby d'Italia honours thanks to Juan Cuadrado's superb winner vs. Inter and then, three days later, earned a 2-0 win at Crotone, with goals from Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

3. Real Madrid (no change)

Spain's leaders have two games in hand over the chasing pack after high winds caused their game at Celta Vigo to be postponed. A weekend off allowed batteries to be recharged and injuries tended, which is just as well given their many fixtures ahead.

4. Barcelona (+1)

A 3-0 win vs. Athletic Bilbao consolidated Barca's position as Real Madrid's closest Liga challengers. Luis Enrique's side then won through to the Copa del Rey final, despite having two men sent off in the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

5. Bayern Munich (-1)

Douglas Costa's goal was the difference when Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

RB Leipzig's loss at Dortmund meant Bayern, though held at home by Schalke, extended their Bundesliga lead. A win over Wolfsburg followed in the German Cup but was overshadowed by the announcement that Philipp Lahm will retire in the summer.

6. Benfica (no change)

After suffering a shock defeat the previous week, Benfrica got back to winning ways against Nacional. Two Jonas goals in nine first-half minutes set up the victory that keeps the league-leading Portuguese champions one point clear of Porto.

7. Monaco (+2)

Two wins in three days saw Monaco maintain their three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. Leonardo Jardim's men thrashed third-placed Nice 3-0, with Radamel Falcao netting two, then won 2-1 at Montpellier after scoring twice in the first 20 minutes.

8. Olympiakos (+2)

The Greek leaders eased past relegation-threatened Iraklis and enjoy a 13-point advantage over second-placed Panionios. Somewhat surprisingly, Olympiakos were then held 0-0 at home by Atromitos in the cup, meaning they have second-leg work to do.

9. Tottenham (new)

Middlesbrough resisted but, ultimately, Harry Kane's second-half penalty ensured that Tottenham stay second in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won seven straight at home in the league but next face a difficult trip to Liverpool.

10. Sevilla (-3)

Having won five league games in a row before and after Christmas, Sevilla have hit the buffers in recent weeks. Defeat at Espanyol two weeks ago ended that run and a goalless home draw vs. Villarreal was a further setback to their title hopes.

Dropping out: RB Leipzig.

Shaka Hislop played for over 10 years in the Premier League and represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup. Watch him on ESPN FC TV!