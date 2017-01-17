Harry Kane earns unanimous pick atop Player Power Rankings with hat trick

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 23/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Wilfried Zaha is now cap-tied after starting for Ivory Coast.

Rough start for Ivory Coast in 0-0 draw

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Kane's hat trick tops Player Power Rankings

Player Power Rankings ESPN Staff
Read

Champions Ivory Coast firm favourites vs. Togo

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Ames: Guinea-Bissau's joy at Gabon's expense

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Most memorable Man Utd-Liverpool clashes

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

Taylor leaves brilliant legacy at Watford

Watford Mike Parkin
Read

African Nations Cup: What you need to know

African Nations Cup Nick Ames
Read

Basaksehir continue to defy the odds

Turkey Eren Sarigul
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Real Madrid stay top but Barcelona drop

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Gary White

Ex-Guam boss in running for U21 job

England Paul Murphy
Read

Memorable African Nations Cup games

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

48-team World Cup: Good idea or bad idea?

World Cup James Tyler and Nick Miller
Read

Ogden: Hull's Silva unfazed by critics

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Belotti's rise from Serie C to €100m man

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read
Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder on top of Player Power Rankings

Player Power Rankings ESPN Staff
Read

Klopp faces season-defining week

Liverpool Tony Evans
Read

ESPN FC's Alternative Football Awards

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Ogden: Beginning of end for Ronaldo, Messi?

FIFA Mark Ogden
Read

Chapecoense's rebuild is taking shape

FC United Tim Vickery
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Kane earns unanimous pick atop Player Power Rankings with hat trick

Paul Mariner evaluates the top ten players from the weekend of football, with Harry Kane's hat trick earning him top spot.

Also receiving votes: Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City), Marco Borriello (Cagliari), Pedro (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).

Let us know what you think of the countdown by commenting below or on Twitter using #ESPNFCrankings.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.