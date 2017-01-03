Real Madrid stay top ahead of Chelsea and Juventus; Barcelona slip down

Zinedine Zidane was praised by some of the Real Madrid greats for his managerial success after just one season.

1. Real Madrid (no change)

If anybody had any doubt as to why Madrid are my choice as top team, just consider the last few minutes of their Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla. A stirring comeback, from a side missing several key players, secured a 3-3 draw that stretches their unbeaten run to 40 games.

2. Chelsea (no change)

Antonio Conte's side stay in second place but their momentum has been checked after Tottenham ended their 13-game Premier League win streak. Chelsea remain clear title favourites and also enjoyed a 4-1 win vs. Peterborough in the FA Cup third round.

3. Juventus (no change)

The Serie A champions eased back into league play with a comfortable 3-0 win against Bologna and then followed up by beating Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. Argentine pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala combined to score four goals across the two games.

4. Benfica (+2)

Twice in three days, Benfica won 2-0 at Guimaraes. The first victory, coupled with Porto's 0-0 draw at Pacos de Ferreira, extended their league lead to six points. The second, in the Portuguese cup, was inspired by two goals in six minutes from 20-year-old Goncalo Guedes.

5. Bayern Munich (no change)

The German champions don't return to action until Jan. 20 and have been enjoying a training camp in Qatar. Meanwhile, Julian Green has joined Stuttgart, Holger Badstuber has been loaned to Schalke and assistant manager Paul Clement has taken over at Swansea.

6. Sevilla (+1)

Their display against Real Madrid was not enough to prevent a Copa del Rey exit -- or even to secure a win on the night -- but, following a 4-0 at Real Sociedad in La Liga, it was a further sign of impressive form. And who do Sevilla play this weekend? Real Madrid, again!

7. Barcelona (no change)

Once again, Barcelona have made an indifferent start to a new year. In 2015, they lost at Real Sociedad... but ultimately won the treble. This year, only the genius of Lionel Messi saved a point at Villarreal and secured a narrow Copa del Rey win vs. Athletic Bilbao.

8. Roma (no change)

An own goal secured a 1-0 victory at Genoa and consolidated second place for Roma in Serie A. The result was most welcome, not least because their record away from home prior to the game was a disappointing 1 points from nine games.

9. RB Leipzig (no change)

Perhaps not surprisingly given the form that has taken them to second in Germany, Leipzig's best players have been mentioned as transfer targets. Emil Forsberg, for example, has been linked with Liverpool but his club say the forward is not for sale.

10. Milan (no change)

After ending 2016 with the morale boost of an Italian Super Cup win vs. Juventus, Milan began the new year with a late winner against Cagliari in Serie A and a come-from-behind victory against Torino in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Milan, for now at least, are on the up.

