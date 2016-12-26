Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
ESPN FC
Real Madrid on top of the world; Bayern, Juve still dominant; PSG woe

Sid Lowe says at least four teams are vying for two Champions League positions behind Barca and Real in La Liga.
Josep Maria Bartomeu explains just how badly he wants Lionel Messi to remain with Barca for the remainder of his career.
Gab Marcotti says the only thing that could affect Juventus' seven-point lead in Serie A is a deep Champions League run.
The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

As leagues around Europe enjoy a winter break, we asked our European club bloggers to assess the season so far for the continent's biggest teams.

How has your side got on so far? Each team has been given a grade for the campaign, ranging from A+ for the best and F for those failing.

Click on each team for a detailed assessment of their season to this point.

REAL MADRID: Real sit three points clear of Barca with a game in hand and are unbeaten in 2016-17; Zinedine Zidane is 180 minutes away from matching the Spanish record of 39 unbeaten games. Read >> -- Rob Train

BARCELONA: Barca have won the past two league titles under Luis Enrique but find themselves struggling to keep up with a Real Madrid machine that is still unbeaten this season. Read >> -- Sam Marsden

ATLETICO MADRID: Domestically, positives have been few and far between, but on the continent it is a different story. Quite frankly, the club's Champions League campaign displays have been marvellous. Read >> -- Joseph Walker

BAYERN MUNICH: Leipzig threw down the gauntlet but Bayern's fifth league title in a row and 26th Bundesliga crown since 1966 beckons. Carlo Ancelotti's recent formation change has been of great benefit. Read >> -- Mark Lovell

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: BVB topped a tough Champions League group ahead of Real Madrid and won't be a part of the Bundesliga's title race, which had to be expected after the summer's overhaul. Read >> -- Stefan Buczko

JUVENTUS: Considering injuries suffered and the delay in fielding the side's best XI, Juventus have not only managed to top their Champions League qualifying group but sit perched at the top of Serie A. Read >> -- Mina Rzouki

ROMA: Second place in Serie A is a decent return for this Roma team, particularly given the number of long-term injuries that coach Luciano Spalletti has had to deal with since preseason. Read >> -- Terry Daley

MILAN: After a few years of mediocrity, it's been an encouraging start to the campaign under Vincenzo Montella, who has made Milan a tougher team to beat than under his predecessors. >> Read -- Sumeet Paul

INTER: Despite a summer of investment, Inter still chase Italy's leading clubs. A top three finish is impossible, which could mean another ill-fated Europa League campaign, which was a disaster this season. Read >> -- Edoardo Dalmonte

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: A disastrous run means PSG enter the winter break in bad shape and with problems to remedy. However, finishing 2016 with a 5-0 home win against Lorient did boost confidence. Read >> -- Jonathan Johnson

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

